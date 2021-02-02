Inter Milan Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Semi-final Live

Inter Milan are set to play Juventus in the semi-final first leg of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the San Siro on Tuesday, February 2, and is set to kick off at 1:15 AM (Wednesday, February 3) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, playing 11, team news, and other details of this game.

Reigning Italian champions Juventus lock horns with Inter Milan as both teams look for a move towards a spot in the Coppa Italia finals when they play each other at the San Siro. Inter Milan will start the game following a 6-match unbeaten run. Antonio Conte's men will be brimming with confidence following their 4-0 triumph against Benevento in their last competitive outing.

Just like their opponents, Andrea Pirlo's team registered a convincing 2-0 victory during their away trip to Sampdoria in their last Serie A outing. Currently, on a four-game unbeaten run, Juventus will be looking to make it five straight wins and get some positive momentum for themselves as Pirlo looks to lift his second piece of silverware this season.

Inter Milan vs Juventus Team news and Predicted Playing 11

Antonio Conte will remain without the services of three first-team players for the Juventus clash. The Nerazzurri will miss Danilo D’Ambrosio as he remains unavailable due to his injury. Inter Milan will also be unable to call upon Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi as the duo misses out due to suspension.

Juventus on the other hand will only miss Paulo Dybala as the Argentine attacker is struggling to recover from a knee injury that is keeping him unavailable for selection. Apart from Dybala, Andrea Pirlo has a fully fit squad available for selection as there have been no new reports of any fresh injury concerns before their match against Inter Milan.

Inter Milan- Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Bastoni, Christian Eriksen, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Ivan Perisic, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live?

There will be no official Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream of the Coppa Italia semi-final live in India. But the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on the fixture.

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Time: 1:15 AM IST (Wednesday, February 3)

Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction

Inter Milan walk into the match as a well-settled team and hold a major advantage being the home side in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. We expect the Nerazzurri to edge out a narrow win in the first leg of this clash.

Inter Milan 1-0 Juventus