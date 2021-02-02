Liverpool's New Signing Ben Davies FORCED To Delete Tweet After Deadline Day Transfer

New Liverpool signing Ben Davies joined the reigning Premier League champions as one of their deadline-day transfers in the January transfer window 2021. However, the new Liverpool recruit has been left red-faced by fans who dug out one of the centre-back's old tweets where the footballer is saying 'nobody likes Scousers'.

✍️ Welcome to the Reds, Ben Davies. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

Ben Davies: What was Liverpool's new signing tweet?

Ben Davies was later forced to delete the tweet which reads “nobody likes Scousers” as the former Preston North End player made a move to Liverpool on deadline day. He joined the Premier League champions after Liverpool agreed on a deal to sign Davies on Sunday. The deal saw Preston North London demand £2 million for their centre-back whose contract was coming to an end in June. The 25-year-old deleted his old tweet ahead of his move to Liverpool but a few eagle-eyed football fans took note of the tweet and flooded Twitter with the player's antics soon.

LOOOL im crying ben davies just deleted this tweet ahahahahha pic.twitter.com/bx251IKJ6U — 𝑴𝒐™ (@MoUnited1) January 31, 2021

Liverpool brought in Ben Davies along with Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak on deadline day. While Davies is a permanent transfer, Kabak joins the Reds on loan for the rest of the season. The Turkish international's deal also includes a clause which will allow Liverpool the option to buy the player once the 20-21 campaign ends.

The Reds were forced to make a move for centre-backs after they suffered from a heavy blow in the ongoing season. They were often restricted to play without the first-choice centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez who are suffering from long-term injuries.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to pair Brazilian midfielder Fabinho alongside Joel Matip as a makeshift centre-back for the remaining matches. However, The reigning Premier League champions kept running out of options following injuries to Joel Matip and Fabinho as well which led to the Reds making a last-ditch move for the centre-backs in the January 2021 transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp spoke with Liverpool's official website after the signing of Ben Davies, saying how he sees the potential in the player along with the quality as Davies is just 25 and there's a lot to come for the centre-back.

The 53-year-old mentioned his love for Davies' play and said that he's a really good footballer and looks like a proper leader in this Preston team. He added how Davies can play different positions because he played in a back three and a back four which makes him really interesting. The German manager went on to mention that he is is "really looking forward to working with the player".

