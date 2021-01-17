Inter Milan Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, H2H, Serie A Live

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will host Andrea Pirlo's Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday, January 17. The Serie A clash between the two Scudetto rivals is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Monday, January 18 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Inter Milan vs Juventus team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Inter Milan vs Juventus preview

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings, three points behind league leader AC Milan. The Nerazzurri suffered a slight blip in the league following their 6-2 thrashing of Crotone on January 3. Inter suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sampdoria and were then held to a 2-2 draw against AS Roma last weekend. However, Conte's side progressed to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Tuesday.

On the other hand, defending champions Juventus are in fourth place on the Serie A table, four points behind Inter, with a game in hand. The Old Lady have the joint-best defensive record in the league and will be hoping to keep Inter's lethal front line at bay. The Biaconeri have strung three league wins in a row following their shock 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Inter Milan vs Juventus prediction and H2H record

In the last 35 matches between the two sides, Juventus hold the advantage with 17 wins. Inter have managed 10 wins against Juventus in their last 35 games while eight of those games have been drawn.

Inter have the best attack in the league and it will be fascinating how Conte decides to play against Juventus. Juventus are also slowly beginning to string a bunch of positive results but our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

Inter Milan vs Juventus team news, injuries and suspensions

For Inter, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Pinamonti and Matias Vecino are unavailable. The hosts are likely to bring back Marcelo Brozovic into the starting line-up along with Arturo Vidal. Romelu Lukaku is expected to lead the line for Inter.

For Juventus, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt are ruled out due to COVID-19. Paulo Dybala is still out injured. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be paired up with Alvaro Morata in the Juve attack.

Serie A live: How to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus live in India?

In India, the game between Inter and Juventus will telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Inter Milan Twitter, Juventus Instagram