IPL Franchises Not Willing To Release Players For IPL All-Star Game: Report

Football News

IPL: Sourav Ganguly last month had said that BCCI will have an IPL All-Star game between all top international players before the start of IPL 2020 for a cause.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

Former Team India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly last month had said that the cricket body will have an IPL All-Star game between all top international players before the start of the IPL 2020 for a charitable cause. Recently a report has emerged that there are doubts over the possibility of IPL All-Star game happening since the franchises might prove to be roadblocks.

Also Read: IPL Matches To Start At 8 Pm; 2020 Season Final In Mumbai

IPL 2020: Franchisees hesitant to release players 

According to the report published by a leading publication, cricket and commercial are the main reasons involved for the franchises to say no to an IPL All-Star game before the commencement of the tournament. Some franchises are also worried that star players could pick up injuries while taking part in the match. The media house also spoke to franchisee owners regarding the matter to which one franchise owner said that commercially, they are not okay if players don’t wear their team's jersey (regardless of an IPL All-Star game).

Also Read: Disney Plus India Launch Will Kick-off IPL 2020; Hotstar To Become Disney Plus Hotstar

Another franchise owner said that sharing a player just days or a week before the start of the IPL doesn’t make sense since there are injury risks involved. The owner also said that a player will have to miss out on team bonding exercises and travel that much more and it doesn’t make sense to release them as that's the only time that players ( national and international) get to bond with each other before the start of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Slapped With PIL In Jaipur Over Hosting Matches In Guwahati

About IPL All-Star game 

According to the format, IPL All-Star game will witness players being picked from all the eight franchises to form two teams. The teams will be divided on the basis of region. The four franchises from North and East India will form one team while the other four franchises from South and West India will form the other team. With the franchises not keen on releasing their players for the exhibition match, the BCCI may push the All-Star game to be held post IPL.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Tips Virat Kohli's RCB To Become First-time Champions

Published:
