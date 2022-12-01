Iranian Activist Shot Dead For Allegedly Celebrating Nation's World Cup 2022 Exit

An Iranian man, Activist Mehran Samak, was shot by Iran's security forces, for allegedly celebrating Iranian football team's loss to the United States at the World Cup 2022, said a rights group on November 30. The 27-year-old was honking his car horn in Bandar Anzali, a city on the Caspian Sea coast, when he was shot dead, shared human rights group. As Iran lost on Tuesday night which means they are out of World Cup 2022. The results drew a mixed response from pro and anti-regime supporters as the country has been facing mass protests because of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody after being arrested by the morality police. To continue their fight for justice, several people have refused to support the national team in response to a bloody government crackdown on the protests.

Iran's World Cup exit celebrations in Iran

Samak (activist) was shot dead in Iran because he was celebrating Iran's World Cup exit. He was shot at point-blank range by the security forces. According to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), "was targeted directly and shot in the head by security forces... following the defeat of the national team against America."The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) also reported his death. After the incident, no official statement has been released by the Iranian authorities on the matter yet.

Some hours later, Iranian international midfielder Saeed Ezatolahi posted a picture of him with Samak from a youth football team on the social media platform (Instagram) and expressed his sorrow on the massacre by the Iranian officials. He shared that Samak had played in the US match and was from Bandar Anzali.

He wrote, "After last night's bitter loss, the news of your passing set fire to my heart, Some day the masks will fall, the truth will be laid bare. This is not what our youth deserve. This is not what our nation deserves." On November 30, The CHRI published a video from Samak's funeral where the mourners could be heard shouting "Death to the dictator".According to the reports, the Iranian players were under intense pressure from Iranian authorities not to show support for the unrest at home, reported The Guardian. The players, in support of protestors in Iran, did not sing the national anthem in their first clash against England. However, they did sing it while playing against Wales and the USA clashes.