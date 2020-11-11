Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Andorra? Portugal Team News For Friendly

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo left his mark on the game against Lazio in the most recent Serie A clash with an early strike for the Serie A champions. The Portuguese forward was, however, subbed off with 14 minutes left to play after sustaining a knock. Juventus went on to concede an equaliser in injury time. With club football now on hold, Ronaldo has joined the Portugal camp for the break but doubts remain on his availability in the friendly against Andorra.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's move to PSG not ruled out completely by PSG director: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update after sustaining knock against Lazio

Portugal play Andorra in an international friendly this week. Ronaldo could not play the previous game - a 3-0 win over Sweden - for the 2016 European champions after testing positive for coronavirus. He marked his return for Juventus against Spezia after testing negative the fourth time, with previous tests still hinting at the virus' contraction.

Feliz por estar de volta a casa! 🇵🇹💪🏽 #todosportugal pic.twitter.com/e0ylgFrRuZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 10, 2020

Although Portugal were good to go against Sweden with Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva making it to the scoresheet, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence cannot be underestimated with some key fixtures ahead. Apart from Andorra, Portugal play France and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in the Novemeber international break.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic are immortal, says Carlo Ancelotti, fails to mention Messi

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

With the Juventus star sustaining an ankle injury against Lazio, there have been doubts on his availability for all of Portugal's games this month. Tuttusport claims that the Cristiano Ronaldo injury isn't a major cause of concern and he could play during the international break.

Although the 35-year-old winger joined the national team and is training with the group, he is yet to get back to fitness and is likely to miss out on the friendly against Andorra on Wednesday. He will likely be available for the games against France and Croatia, which are to be played on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo tops European goal-scoring charts this calendar year, ahead of L Messi

With Cristiano Ronaldo return on the cards, Pepe misses out

Apart from Ronaldo's injury woes, Portugal, who haven't faced a single defeat in their last seven games, do not face any major concerns with almost every player fit for the Andorra clash. Only former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe could be unavailable after he sustained a foot injury recently.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo sustains ankle injury during Lazio clash, confirms Juventus boss Pirlo

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter