Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To PSG Not Ruled Out Completely By PSG Director: Report

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 36 in February next year. His age, however, has rarely posed a deterrent in his performances on the field. As such, rumours regarding another potential move away from the Italian giants refuse to die down, with recent reports linking him with a move to defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The club's sporting director also hasn't ruled out a prospective move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo contract ends in 2022 with Juventus unwilling to extend

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 following an extremely fruitful nine-season stay at Real Madrid. The Italian giants have been craving for Champions League glory and believed that the Portuguese superstar could guide the Old Lady to the UCL. In what is his third season at the Allianz Stadium, the Champions League has been a distant dream for the Bianconeri.

Head up and believe in the work we’re doing! 💪🏽 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/jyfc8WpaFX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 8, 2020

Ronaldo signed a four-season contract with Juve in 2018 which will see his stay come to an end in 2022. Juventus, however, are reportedly not keen to extend his contract, with the Portuguese winger's staggering wages posing a deterrent. Juve are suffering hefty financial losses amid the coronavirus pandemic and the players were also urged to agree to a pay cut.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to PSG on the cards?

PSG have emerged as the top contenders to sign Ronaldo next summer. While speaking to PSG TV, the club's sporting director Leonardo was quizzed about the reports of the winger moving to the Parc des Princes. "Today in football, we do not know what will happen. Maybe tomorrow Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and says I want to go play elsewhere."

Leonardo claims only a select few clubs have the financial capacity to sign Ronaldo and PSG have entered that group. He insists the club have their own priorities for the transfer windows but did not rule out a move for the global superstar. The PSG sporting director also hinted that the club could do business in the upcoming transfer windows despite the financial restraints.

PSG director hints at Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Leonardo asserts the club were unaware that the entire season would be played behind closed doors, in keeping with the coronavirus guidelines. "But honestly, at PSG, there is the capacity and the means to overcome the crisis. The other clubs will perhaps have more difficulty to overcome the crisis. But the ambition here is always enormous."

Image courtesy: Juventus Instagram