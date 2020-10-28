Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Barcelona? Juventus Team News For UCL Clash

Football fans have been waiting for the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi showdown ever since the draws were announced for the Champions League this season. With Juventus set to take on Barcelona on Wednesday night, October 28 (Thursday morning in India) at 1:30 am IST, many fans had expressed their excitement for the same. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for COVID-19, a huge spanner has been thrown in the works of what would have been some exhilarating mid-week action in the Champions League.

Juventus vs Barcelona: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Juventus host Barcelona in a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final, which the visitors won 3-1. Juventus will be playing their 200th match in the Champions League, while a win against Barcelona would see them register their 100th victory in the competition. Andrea Pirlo’s men started their European campaign with a win as they beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-0. The Bianconeri have made an inconsistent start to their league campaign and come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Verona.

Barcelona will be looking to get back to winning ways as well, after losing El Clasico 3-1 over the weekend. Ronald Koeman’s side have notched up just seven points in five games. They have made a winning start to their Champions League campaign, beating Ferencvaros 5-1 on Matchday 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Cristiano Ronaldo return news

Speaking to the press ahead of the Juventus vs Barcelona game, Andrea Pirlo revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone a swab test, with the results set to determine the player’s availability for the Champions League game. Now, Portuguese TVI has reported that the star forward has once again tested positive for coronavirus, meaning the 35-year-old will miss the Barcelona game. According to UEFA rules, a player needs to return a negative test 24 hours before the start of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been out of action ever since he tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty two weeks ago. The Portuguese star has been spending time in self-isolation in Turin as he continues to recover from the virus. Ronaldo has been unavailable for Juventus games as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has continued to test positive for COVID-19.

The latest update on the player’s test results means that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take on each other. The Matchday 2 fixture would have seen the legendary duo face each other for the first time in the competition since 2011.

With Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for the virus again, there is no clarity on when the player will return to the field. Talking about the possibility of playing Ronaldo, Andrea Pirlo expressed his doubts about the player’s fitness, as the coach claimed that it is difficult to get up to speed after a period of inactivity.

