Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Vs Ferencvaros? Juventus Team News For Champions League Clash

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo was in top form against Cagliari, netting two goals to help his side bag an all-important three points in Serie A. The Bianconeri's reliance on the 35-year-old Portuguese international is fairly evident with the club struggling during his coronavirus recovery, aside from his withdrawal against Lazio, which resulted in the game ending in a draw.

Also Read | Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo receives green light to open luxury hotel in Manchester?

Juventus come up against Ferencvaros on Tuesday

Juventus take on Ferencvaros in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Serie A champions have struggled in Europe so far as they sit second in the group standings behind Spanish giants Barcelona. The Camp Nou outfit have managed a 100 per cent record with three victories in as many games this season.

In the previous game against Ferencvaros, Juventus humiliated their opponents, netting four goals while conceding once. Although Ronaldo failed to make it to the scoresheet, he did leave his mark in the game with an incredible assist for Alvaro Morata.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo texted Patrice Evra before Juventus' stunning UCL comeback vs Atletico

When is Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo sustained a knock in the game against Lazio before the international break. However, the Portuguese forward recovered well and participated in Juventus' rout of Cagliari last week. The Cristiano Ronaldo injury update from this week suggests he is completely match-fit for the Champions League clash.

Ronaldo's absence from the game against Barcelona proved detrimental for Pirlo, with the Italians losing 3-0 at home. The Portuguese ace is now ready to play in his second game of the Champions League this season against Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Also Read | Man United proceed with formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus seem ready to sell?

Juventus team news ahead of Ferencvaros clash

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is fit for the Ferencvaros clash, Andrea Pirlo will be without some key players tonight. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey sustained a muscle injury and will not be available for another few weeks. The legendary centre-back pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci is also set to miss the game.

Matthijs de Ligt returned to the lineup against Cagliari in a major boost for Juventus. The Dutch centre-back is likely to pair up alongside Merih Demiral in the heart of defence against Ferencvaros.

Also Read | Lionel Messi has scored more free-kick goals than Juventus, Real Madrid in last 10 seasons

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter