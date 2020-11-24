Juventus Ace Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Green Light To Open Luxury Hotel In Manchester?

Juventus icon Cristiano Ronaldo has had close ties with the city of Manchester, having spent six successful years at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, despite his on-field exploits, has also established several businesses under his name, with the Pestana CR7 particularly dealing with the hotel industry. He is set to strengthen his ties with the city, having received a clearance to set up a hotel in Manchester, even as reports of a return to Old Trafford have been doing the rounds ever since.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester Hotel receives greenlight

According to a report by Building, Ronaldo is set to establish a four-star hotel under the Pestana CR7 brand at the Manchester City Centre. The venue is located behind the Halls Building near the Northern-Quarter. Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios have bagged the planning permission to add another asset to the chain of Cristiano Ronaldo hotels.

The Juventus icon has already established two hotels - in his hometown of Madeira and Portuguese capital Lisbon. Moreover, the decision to come up with a third addition to the Cristiano Ronaldo hotels has been largely linked with rumours of his return to Man United in the summer of 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester hotel to house 150 rooms

Ronaldo's Manchester hotel will include 150 rooms, although no date has been ascertained for its operation. The construction will see an 11-storey tower, besides a Grade II-listed Victorian office-cum-warehouse will also be renovated and repurposed. The hotels are considered to be just one of the several additions to his brand empire.

Indeed, the Portuguese international, despite having departed more than a decade ago, enjoys immense love from the Old Trafford faithful. The report speculates the hotel to succeed in the city, courtesy of the love that the club fans exhibit for the 35-year-old superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United? Juve director rubbishes rumours

Besides, he was also linked with a return to Man United next summer. Reports suggested Juventus were keen on selling the club icon citing his hefty wage bill. But club's sporting director Fabio Paratici, while speaking to DAZN has rubbished off exit talks. "I can reassure you about Ronaldo’s future here at Juventus. We don't pay too much attention to transfers rumours, there are a lot of news every day.”

Image courtesy: Juventus.com