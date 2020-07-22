Is David De Gea Playing Today? Sergio Romero Tipped To Replace Man United No 1 Vs West Ham

Man United take on West Ham United in their final home game of the Premier League season on Wednesday. With a place in the top four of the Premier League standings up for grabs, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his side can seal all three points in a bid for Champions League football next season. However, as the Man United vs West Ham match closes in, fans have posed the question 'Is David de Gea playing today?' with many tipping backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero to replace the Spaniard owing to his woeful form over the course of the season.

Is David de Gea playing today? De Gea mistakes could see Sergio Romero feature in Man United vs West Ham clash

Fans have questioned David de Gea's place in the starting XI after the 29-year-old was directly responsible for Man United's disappointing 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. The Spanish international was at fault for Olivier Giroud's opener, before letting a tame shot in by Mason Mount in the second half. De Gea's form over the past 18 months has been questionable, to say the least, and many Man United fans consider the four-time Matt Busby Player of the Year a liability between the sticks. With the Man United vs West Ham clash being a significant hurdle in the Red Devils' ambitions for Champions League football next season, the Old Trafford faithful have called for Sergio Romero to start their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Is David de Gea playing today? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to talk about benching goalkeeper despite De Gea mistakes

When questioned 'Is David de Gea playing today against West Ham', Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule out the possibility of benching the Spaniard for their remaining Premier League fixtures. De Gea's horror show against Chelsea followed other mistakes, having let Junior Stanislas and Steven Bergwijn score from questionable positions post-lockdown. Solskjaer refused to comment on the speculation regarding De Gea's place in the side and said he doesn't want to talk about potentially giving Sergio Romero a chance in the run-in for the remaining Premier League games. The Man United boss further said that De Gea is mentally strong and everyone can see the line-up for themselves on Wednesday.

Is David de Gea playing today? Sergio Romero's record ahead of a potential start in Man United vs West Ham clash

Sergio Romero has established himself an able backup for the Red Devils since joining them in 2015. Romero has featured for Man United in 59 games and has kept 38 clean sheets, featuring in every round of the FA Cup before De Gea replaced him for the semi-final. The 33-year-old is an experienced international, having represented Argentina 96 times so far.

The former Sampdoria man was disappointed to miss out on the clash against Chelsea but is likely to stake a claim for the Man United vs West Ham clash. Solskjaer said that he has to make big decisions, referring to De Gea's form, and said that he'll make the necessary call on Wednesday and Sunday for the final two Premier League games of the season. The United boss is no stranger to making big calls, having shipped off experienced campaigners Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young so far in his tenure.

