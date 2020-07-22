Man United Vs West Ham Prediction, H2H, Live Stream Details As Top 4 Race Heats Up

Man United will take on West Ham United on Matchday 37 in the Premier League on Wednesday. With Leicester having suffered a defeat against Tottenham at the weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can move into the top four of the Premier League table and in turn, qualify for the Champions League next season. West Ham, on the other hand, will look for a win at Old Trafford to avoid a relegation battle on the final day of the season. Here are the Man United vs West Ham live stream details, Man United vs West Ham H2H record and our Man United vs West Ham prediction.

Man United vs West Ham live stream: Man United vs West Ham prediction and preview

Man United were in top form pre- and post-lockdown before their clash against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. The Red Devils were on a 19-match unbeaten run before the Blues snapped their impressive streak at the weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that the defeat was just a minor blip in his side's fortunes and also hope that Man United bounce back and return to winning ways on Wednesday. In their last Premier League outing, Man United comfortably defeated Crystal Palace with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial getting on the scoresheet.

West Ham, on the other hand, will look to snatch a win and confirm their place in the Premier League next season by avoiding a relegation battle on the final day of the season. David Moyes' side are 16th in the Premier League table, three points ahead of 18th-placed Watford, and can go six clear with a win at Old Trafford. The Hammers had registered a 2-0 win when the Red Devils visited the London Stadium with Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell scoring for the hosts.

Our final #PL home game of the season — let's leave it all out there 😤👊#MUFC #MUNWHU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 22, 2020

Man United vs West Ham prediction: Man United vs West Ham H2H record

The overall Man United vs West Ham H2H record favours Man United, with the Red Devils having registered 12 wins in their previous 23 clashes. There have been only seven draws in the Man United vs West Ham H2H matchups, with their last stalemate dating back to the 2017-18 Premier League season. In the last five Man United vs West Ham H2H fixtures, both teams have an even record, winning two and drawing one. Man United will hope their superior H2H record helps boost their confidence for a much-needed victory.

Man United vs West Ham prediction: Man United vs West Ham team news

Man United will be without the services of defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as the duo continue to nurse their respective injuries. Eric Bailly is likely to miss out with a concussion suffered during the clash against Chelsea. Luke Shaw will also be unavailable for the game against West ham. For David Moyes, attacker Rober Snodgrass and full-back Ryan Fredericks are the only absentees.

Man United vs West Ham prediction: Predicted line-ups

Man United: Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski; Ben Johnson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Creswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Mark Noble; Pablo Fornals; Michael Antonio

Man United vs West Ham prediction: Man United vs West Ham live stream

Fans wondering on how to watch Premier League live in India can watch the live telecast of the Man United vs West Ham fixture on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. One can also watch the Man United vs West Ham live stream on the Disney + Hotstar app. The match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 22. Jio TV subscribers can watch the game live from their phones. For live score updates, in-match highlights, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Man United, West Ham and the Premier League.

Man United vs West Ham live stream: Man United vs West Ham prediction

Both teams are at the opposite end of the spectrum in the Premier League table. West Ham United have their backs against their wall in what could potentially be their make or break fixture of the season. Man United have gone on from strength to strength since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, and with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial firing on all cylinders, the Red Devils enter their final home game of the season as favourites. Our Man United vs West Ham prediction is that the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's will register a comfortable 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

