Man United News: Solskjaer Ready To DROP De Gea As Sergio Romero Looks Set To Start

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s form has been in question for some time now. Once regarded as one of the world’s best 'keepers, mistakes have crept into the Spaniard’s game, prompting many to question his abilities. In the most recent round of Man United fixtures, where the Red Devils played Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, De Gea again made questionable errors, failing to keep shots out of goal. Now, reports have surfaced regarding the De Gea dropped rumours, claiming that Sergio Romero may take his place for the remainder of the season.

Solskjaer may opt to field Sergio Romero in the next game

The Sun, while covering Man United news reported about the 'De Gea dropped' situation. The report claims the Spaniard could be dropped for the next round of Man United fixtures when they face West Ham in a crucial match in the Premier League. The Man United news piece also disclosed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now ready to turn to his No. 2 Sergio Romero, with the De Gea dropped news coming after his horror show against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. According to The Sun, Sergio Romero will be chosen between the sticks by Solskjaer during the next two Man United fixtures against West Ham and Leicester. The report concluded with mentioning that Sergio Romero, who played all the previous rounds of Man United fixtures in the FA Cup going into the Chelsea game, was disappointed at having not started against the Blues.

🗣 "... Without him #mufc would not have finished in the top 10 in the last six years ... "



Paul Scholes' message of support to David de Gea 🧤 pic.twitter.com/4DQTHbKjWV — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 20, 2020

Solskjaer had earlier denied the De Gea dropped claims

Speaking after the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about De Gea’s performance. The Man United manager had to defend his goalkeeper, saying that De Gea is a mentally strong person. Referring to the De Gea dropped claims, Solskjaer then backed his goalkeeper and admitted that while he should have made the saves against Chelsea but it’s part of football to make mistakes. Solskjaer then went on to praise both De Gea and Sergio Romero, saying that both goalkeepers have played well during their recent run of good form. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been consistently backing David de Gea, with the manager even calling the 29-year-old the best goalkeeper in the world last month.

The latest De Gea dropped rumours come after several Premier League legends called for the Spaniard to be axed following his poor run of form. Alan Shearer claimed that De Gea should be dropped since his errors have become recurring and be replaced by Man United loanee Dean Henderson next season. Even Rio Ferdinand, speaking after the FA Cup semi-final conceded that he was flabbergasted by the errors made by De Gea.

Image Courtesy: instagram/d_degeaofficial, instagram/sergioromero