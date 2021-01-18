Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Willing To Break Transfer Record For Erling Haaland

Following a narrow 1-0 win against 10-men Fulham last week, Chelsea are in the news as reports keep flying in about their dealings and potential signings. Let's have a look at one of the major Chelsea transfer news which has taken the football world by storm.

Chelsea are prepared to break their club record to sign Erling Haaland this summer, reports @SJohnsonSport in this week’s @David_Ornstein column 👀 #CFC https://t.co/qaN1cKVJzl — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 18, 2021

Haaland to Chelsea? Erling Haaland transfer to London?

Monday morning's Chelsea transfer news has caught the interest of every single Chelsea fan. According to The Athletic, Chelsea are willing to break their transfer record as they attempt to sign Erling Haaland in the summer. The news publication has claimed that the Londoners are determined to sign a striker and have shortlisted Haaland as their most desired player.

Chelsea spent heavily in the last summer transfer window and acquired two massive Bundesliga talents last year. The Blues recruited Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. However, the German striker has struggled in the Premier League since joining Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig.

It is reported that the signing of Haaland is not expected to have any effect on the Blues' desire for Timo Werner. It is expected that the London outfit wants to keep Timo Werner and don't see him moving anywhere soon. Werner's last Premier League goal came over 2 months ago as the striker has clearly struggled and is going through a rough patch of form. Following the possibility of seeing Olivier Giroud leaving on a free transfer, Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Erling Haaland contract details

Chelsea target Erling Haaland's contract with Dortmund consists of a €75 million release clause that the clubs can pay to sign Haaland. However, the release clause does not come into effect until the summer of 2022.

Erling Haaland transfer: What will be Haaland's transfer value?

With the €75 million release clause set to kick in from next summer, Borussia Dortmund are expected to demand a very high fee for the services of their superstar. It is expected that the west London club will have to pay over €90m to sign the 20-year-old before the release clause can be activated by anyone.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the other clubs who look interested in the signing of the Norwegian international. However, with financial implications due to Coivd-19 affecting the transfer budget, most of them are expected to wait till the next year and aim to exercise his buyout clause.

With Chelsea not looking to fight out in 2022, they will likely have some negotiations with Dortmund as the German outfit does not want to lose Haaland this year. Since joining them 12 months ago, Haaland has 35 goals in 35 games and is one of their most prized assets.

