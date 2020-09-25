Sancho Transfer Saga: Man United Readying One Final £90 MILLION Push For Dortmund Winger

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have had a dismal transfer window so far this summer, with just one senior signing - Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The club's efforts to rope in Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund have hit the stumbling block after several rounds of negotiations. The Red Devils, have for the final time, attempted to convince the Bundesliga giants to agree for the Sancho transfer.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils set to launch final Sancho transfer bid

According to a report on the Sancho transfer by Mirror Sport, Man United have decided to submit a bid to Dortmund for the final time. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are ready to pay £90 million to seal the Sancho transfer. This sum would be split into £75 million up front, followed by an additional £15 million in add-ons.

The report also claims that Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Man United, will inform Dortmund that there shall be no further negotiations over the structure or the fee of the deal. However, that does not quite mean that this offer will be outright accepted by Dortmund, who have more than stood firm so far in their valuation.

Man United transfer news: Andy Cole speaks on Sancho transfer

With just one signing this summer, Man United have been lagging behind in the race to bolster their squad. Club icon Andy Cole believes that the Old Trafford outfit should opt out of the Sancho transfer. Speaking to TEAMTalk, Cole claimed that the Sancho transfer to Man United will not guarantee the club any success in the Premier League.

He asserted that the 20-year-old is indeed a talented player but, Man United could well sign a player other than Sancho who could go on to achieve more success than the England international. He further urged Solskjaer to rope in two or three more players in the amount that the club is willing to spend on the Sancho transfer.

Ismaila Sarr to Dortmund on the cards?

Meanwhile, the Ismaila Sarr to Dortmund reports have also begun doing the rounds. Several media reports claim that the Signal Iduna Park outfit have identified the Watford star as the ideal replacement if the Sancho transfer to Man United materialises in near future. Sarr was also courting interest from Liverpool early on, but the Premier League champions decided to move for Wolves' Diogo Jota instead, courtesy of Watford's stance on the Senegalese winger.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram