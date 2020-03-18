Has Lionel Messi Been Offered A Record Salary? Barcelona Look To Extend Argentine's Stay

Amid growing uncertainty over the Lionel Messi transfer from Barcelona, the Catalan giants have offered him a new contract. The Barcelona board and the Argentine international have been at loggerheads over recent issues that ensued between Messi and sporting director Eric Abidal. The controversy led to rumours of a possible exit for Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer.

Barcelona transfer: Captain to receive record salary amid Lionel Messi transfer rumours

According to recent reports, despite the controversy, the Barcelona board has offered a lucrative deal that could tempt Lionel Messi into extending his stay at Camp Nou. The reported deal stands at £865,000 a week. According to El Confidencial, the deal could extend Messi’s stay at Camp Nou until 2023.

Lionel Messi transfer: Barcelona man involved in a verbal spat with Abidal

Lionel Messi was involved in a verbal spat with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal. The latter had commented on the inability of certain players to sweat it out on the pitch. Messi then responded asking Abidal to mention the players specifically and not to generalise the whole squad. There were also reports claiming that Lionel Messi had demanded the resignation of president Josep Bartomeu or he might leave.

Lionel Messi quarantine: Lionel Messi record salary on cards

#OnThisDay | March 18, 2015



In the 2nd leg of the UEFA @ChampionsLeague last 16 versus @ManCity at Camp Nou, this Leo #Messi nutmeg wows the crowd, including his former manager Pep Guardiola. 😲🤭



Barça would later go on to win the 2nd treble in Club history. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lEU32yI0pD — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2020

There were earlier reports that Lionel Messi’s contract includes a special clause. The clause could see the Argentine leave Barcelona at the end of the current season as a free agent. There were also rumours linking him with a move to defending Premier League champions Manchester City and Italian giants Juventus.

Lionel Messi quarantine: Barcelona captain undergoes self-quarantine

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has undergone self-quarantine fearing coronavirus outbreak. The Barcelona mainstay has been spending time with his family in self-isolation. Messi was seen playing football with his kids indoors.

