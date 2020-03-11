Ronaldinho's House Arrest Plea Declined, Brazil Legend Likely To Be Jailed For 6 Months

Former Brazil superstar Ronaldinho is set to stay in a Paraguayan jail for the next six months. The former midfielder was arrested in the South American country on allegations of carrying a fake passport while visiting the country. Ronaldinho was arrested along with his brother/business manager Roberto Assis last Friday.

Also Read | Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, brother arrested in Paraguay; details inside

Why is Ronaldinho in prison?

Brazil citizens do not require a passport to visit Paraguay. However, the duo was caught with a fake passport. Ronaldinho and his brother had appealed to the court to put them under house arrest. However, this request was denied by the judge, which means that he will continue to stay behind bars.

Also Read | Ronaldinho admits guilt in 'fake' passport case, freed by courts in Paraguay

Ronaldinho house arrest plea: former star to stay behind bars for six months

Ronaldinho and his brother will continue to be lodged in the high-security prison located on the outskirts of Asuncion. It is reported that they could be behind bars for as long as six months or until the authorities complete their investigation.

Obrigado por aceitar o convite e participar deste momento mágico!!! Sempre um prazer te ver meu amigo, The Best 🤙🏾 #frankrijkaard pic.twitter.com/WmaU51dLya — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) February 5, 2020

Judge Gustavo Amarilla, who turned down Ronaldinho’s request has asserted that granting freedom to the former midfielder would lead to an obstruction of justice. He also cited the fear of the authorities that the former Barcelona man would escape from the country. The judge claimed that his presence in the country was necessary to ensure fair trial into the matter.

Also Read | Ronaldinho net worth, career earnings and latest Paraguay passport controversy

Is Ronaldinho broke? Former midfielder offers $770,000 property as release guarantee

Ronaldinho and his brother reportedly offered $770,000 property as a guarantee for their request. However, this request too was turned down by the judge. According to another official, the investigation was just in its initial phase. The authorities are also looking into other conducts that may be related to the matter, claimed the official.

Is Ronaldinho broke?

The official also revealed the reason for the judge not releasing them. He claimed that if Ronaldinho and his brother were allowed to leave the country now, they would not face proper trials later. This would be a possibility because Brazil does not allow its citizens to be extradited.

Also Read | Detained Ronaldinho 'did not know' passport was fake, lawyer says