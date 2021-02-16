Is Neymar Playing Tonight Vs Barcelona? Critical PSG Team News For Champions League Match

Barcelona will host defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in what could be termed as one of the biggest fixtures in the Champions League this season. It should have been ideally a homecoming of sorts for Brazilian forward Neymar Jr, who enjoyed immense success with Barcelona before his ultimate switch to Paris. But questions over his fitness still continue after he was seen limping off in the game against Caen in the French Cup.

Is Neymar playing tonight? Neymar injury update

Neymar started for Mauricio Pochettino against Caen in the Round of 64 of the French Cup last week. And the former Tottenham Hotspur manager would be sweating over his decision to start the Brazilian international in the Round of 64 clash, citing the fact that there were some crucial fixtures, including the Champions League in the waiting. And Neymar's injury struggle was again on the fore last week.

Neymar was subject to brutal foul play during the game against Caen and was seen limping off in the 59th minute without even waiting for the official substitution from the linesman. He was subsequently replaced by Kylian Mbappe. Since that game, questions over his availability against Barcelona have been raised.

Is Neymar playing tonight? When is Neymar coming back?

PSG provided an official Neymar injury update last week. The club statement read, "Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he'll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury."

Thus, the 29-year-old superstar hasn't travelled with the PSG squad to Camp Nou for the clash against Barcelona. His absence could indeed spell trouble for Pochettino, while Ronald Koeman will have a player less to worry about. But Neymar is expected to be fit in time for the second clash, which is to be played on March 11 at Parc des Princes.

PSG team news vs Barcelona

Apart from the absence of Neymar, Pochettino will also have to cope with the absence of Angel di Maria. The former Real Madrid winger is out due to a thigh injury. Juan Bernat is yet to recover from his ligament injury, while Colin Dagba misses out due to a thigh injury. Timothee Pembele will also be among the absentees after he tested positive for coronavirus.

