Neymar Slams Critics For Calling Him 'Cry Baby' After Getting Injured In French Cup Match

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a major setback in the French Cup clash against Caen despite winning the tie. The game saw another injury for Brazilian forward Neymar Jr as the team prepare for a crucial few games of the season, including the Champions League clash against Barcelona. His time at the French capital has been marred with several injuries, with several fans often labelling him a cry baby. But the winger has attempted to brush off the tag with an emotional Instagram post.

Also Read | Neymar injury update: PSG star injured because of sister’s birthday? Some fans think so

Neymar to miss Barcelona vs PSG clash, fans question injury timing

Neymar was subject to brutal fouls in the Round of 64 clash of the French Cup on Wednesday. The former Barcelona superstar was seen limping off in the 59th minute, without even waiting for the official substitution. He is all set to sit out on the sidelines for the Barcelona vs PSG Champions League clash. But fans took to social media to question the timing of his injury.

It has been an unprecedented record that the PSG superstar has been away from the field during his sister Rafaella's birthday in March every year. The analogy isn't new; this trend was witnessed during his Barcelona days when he would purposely pick up yellow cards on occasions to get suspended in an attempt to visit his sister in Brazil.

Also Read | Alvaro Gonzalez's attempt to kick Neymar backfires, ends up with injury during PSG win

Neymar's Instagram post an attempt to brush off cry baby tag?

Neymar took to Instagram to post an emotional message on his injury, which could also be seen as an attempt to lash out at his critics. His caption, when translated read, "The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant. Once again I will stop for a while to do what I love the most in life which is playing football."

The Brazilian went on to supposedly concede that he was bothered by his playing style. "It makes me sad to hear from a player, coach, commentator who say, 'He's got to catch it really', 'fall down', 'cry baby', 'spoiled', etc. It honestly makes me sad and I do not know how long I'll hold it."

Also Read | Neymar could be given leave by PSG manager Pochettino to celebrate sister's birthday

Neymar injury update: Brazilian to sit out for four weeks

PSG provided an official Neymar injury update. His statement read, "Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he'll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury."

Also Read | PSG ace Neymar considered RETIREMENT from football after going through rough patch

Image courtesy: PSG website