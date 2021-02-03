Neymar Set To Sign Lucrative, New 4-year Contract With PSG To Dismiss Barcelona Rumours

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) completed a summer transfer scoop with the signings of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe in 2017 in an attempt to clinch the UEFA Champions League title. The club came close to realising their dream only for Bayern Munich turning out to be their ultimate obstacle last season. Failure at the European stage has often triggered Neymar transfer talks, linking him with a return to Barcelona. But he is set to put these rumours to rest with a contract extension on the cards.

Also Read | Messi contract leaked: Top 10 BIGGEST sports contract revealed ft. Patrick Mahomes, Neymar

Neymar contract extension talks on the cards

Neymar agreed to a five-year deal with the defending Ligue 1 champions following his record-breaking transfer in 2017. With just over a year remaining in his contract, the Parc des Princes outfit have swung into action. The club are keen on keeping their prized asset at the French capital.

Neymar muito perto de renovar com o PSG. Passos já foram dados e acerto está bem encaminhado.



Poderia ser oficial (ainda que o PSG ou o jogador não anunciem, por estratégia), essa semana. @TNTSportsBR https://t.co/P4QuUJT4Zr — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) February 2, 2021

And Marcelo Bechler of TNT Sports and Radio Itatiaia has confirmed the Neymar contract extension talks. According to the report, the Brazilian forward will put pen to paper on a new deal. The new contract is expected to last for another four years, thus sealing a long stay at Parc des Princes.

Also Read | Neymar could be given leave by PSG manager Pochettino to celebrate sister's birthday

Neymar transfer talks end, Brazilian expects Mbappe to continue

Most recently, Neymar confirmed his intention to stay in the French capital. He struck twice from the spot against Lorient last week but could not help his side avoid a defeat. Despite the defeat, PSG received a major boost, with Neymar confirming his stay in an interview after the game.

Speaking to TF1, the 28-year-old said, "Things have changed a lot. I can’t exactly explain why. But today, I am feeling good. I have adapted. I am calmer and I am happier. I want to stay at PSG." He also hoped that his teammate and France superstar Kylian Mbappe continues alongside him.

Also Read | Neymar confirms PSG stay as he dreams of a great team with Kylian Mbappe

Neymar PSG stats: Former Barcelona man has 83 goals for French giants

Neymar is currently the highest-paid player in France, pocketing €700,000 per week, per Silly Season. The Brazilian international is one of the top performers for the club, having racked up 83 goals in 101 games across all competitions. He also has 46 assists to his credit.

Also Read | PSG chief hints at potential signing of Lionel Messi while discussing Neymar and Mbappe

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter