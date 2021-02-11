Neymar Injury Update: PSG Star Injured Because Of Sister’s Birthday? Some Fans Think So

Ligue 1 giants PSG were dealt a major blow on Wednesday when Neymar walked off the pitch without waiting to be substituted after being on the receiving end of a series of fouls during their 1-0 win over Caen in the French Cup. Neymar reportedly suffered a groin injury and might be a doubt for the UCL game against Barcelona next Tuesday. However, some fans on social media believe that the Brazilian might have been faking his injury in order to attend his younger sister Rafaella Santos' birthday party in his native Brazil.

Neymar injury update: Will Neymar play against Barcelona?

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino will be sweating over the fitness of Neymar after his star man limped off the field during the 1-0 win over Caen. Neymar left the pitch of his own accord in the 59th minute and was seen limping out of the stadium after the game. Reports initially claimed that Neymar suffered a groin injury but Pochettino, after the game, said that Neymar felt some pain in his thigh.

"There’s something with his adductor (muscle). It will be checked by the medical staff tomorrow. We don’t know what it is, we’ll know more tomorrow", said the Argentine. PSG face Barcelona in the first leg of their UCL last 16 game on Tuesday and Pochettino will be sweating over Neymar's fitness. According to reports from L'Equipe, Neymar is set to miss the game against Barcelona next week.

Sounds like Moise shouldn't think about becoming a doctor. Barring a miracle, Neymar will miss the match vs Barcelona, according to L'Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) February 10, 2021

Is Neymar faking an injury to attend sister's birthday party? Curse of Neymar's injuries

While the reports on Neymar's injury are yet to be confirmed, fans on social media have pointed out a trend that has been going on for about five years now. On Twitter, some fans have claimed that Neymar's current injury may have something to do with his younger sister's birthday on March 11. The trend began in 2015 when Neymar used to play for Barcelona.

Neymar was suspended after picking up too many yellow cards and Barcelona allowed him to attend Rafaella Santos' birthday bash in Brazil. It was the same the following year when another suspension allowed him to celebrate at his sister's Disney-themed party. In 2017, Neymar suffered a muscular injury which again ruled him out of a clash with Deportivo the day after Rafaella's birthday.

The pattern has continued into 2018, 2019 and 2020 after Neymar moved to PSG. During his time at the French capital, injuries have ruled him out of matches during February/March but he has been fit enough to celebrate his sister's birthdays. If Neymar does head back to Brazil, he will need to quarantine for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One fan on Twitter wrote, "It is insane how Neymar keeps picking up injuries in the month of February, this is his SIXTH incident in a row! Maybe something to do with his sister's birthdays", while another added, "There are 3 things certain in life. Death, taxes and Neymar being injured on his sister's birthday."

Image Credits - AP