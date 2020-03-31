Mesut Ozil Shares Picture Of Daughter Born Less Than Year After Troubling Knife Attack

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has something big to celebrate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the UK. Mesut Ozil and his wife have been blessed with their first child. Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to announce the news of their newly-born girl, Eda. Mesut Ozil shared the photo of the baby girl with his wife and captioned the photo 'Thank God our daughter 'Eda' was born healthy. God willing us to be a good son to his environment and all humanity.' Mesut Ozil and his wife, Amine Gulse are currently in isolation to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal news: First photo of Mesut Ozil daughter

Şükürler olsun ki kızımız “Eda” sağlıklı bir şekilde dünyaya geldi👨‍👩‍👧❤️ Rabbim bize, çevresine ve bütün insanlığa hayırlı bir evlat olmasını nasip eder inşallah, AMİN🤲🏻

Amine & Mesut Özil🇹🇷🧿🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/oElNb9dOeG — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 30, 2020

Ozil knife attack: Arsenal star survived a mugging during his wife'a pregnancy

The Arsenal star and Amine Gulse tied the knot last year in Turkey. However, when his wife was pregnant, Mesut Ozil was involved in a frightening incident. A couple of armed robbers tried to attack Mesut Ozil, his wife and his Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac. The trio was attacked by robbers who were carrying a knife. However, Sead Kolasinac rose to the occasion as he stood his ground in front of the goons. Luckily no one was hurt, thanks to Kolasinac's heroics. Nevertheless, the Premier League midfielder and his wife overcame that incident and are now, happy parents.

Mesut Ozil knife attack video

Video footage has emerged from the attack on Mesut Ozil and Arsenal team-mate Sead Kolasinac who fought off knife-wielding thugs trying to attack the duo on mopeds.



Kolasinac is an absolute beast! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DGBekUTiGC — Arsenal Cape Town (@ArsenalCapeTown) July 25, 2019

