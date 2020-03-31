Premier League Could Resume Season In May To Avoid $929 Million Broadcast Revenue Losses

The wait for the Premier League return might end in May as clubs in the top flight may try to avoid the £750 million ($929 million) TV refund towards the broadcasters. Premier League broadcasters could receive a staggering £750 million ($929 million) from the clubs in the top flight if the coronavirus lockdown threatens to cut short the season. A possible Premier League return, therefore, could be expected as early as May given that the Premier League clubs would want to keep the funds amongst themselves rather than pay off the Premier League broadcasters.

Premier League return: How do Premier League broadcasters benefit?

Premier League broadcasters including Sky Sports and BT Sport have a three-year contract with the Premier League. The contract for the Premier League broadcasters is reportedly worth £3 billion ($3.72 billion) per season. However, due to the lack of games in the Premier League following the outbreak of coronavirus in UK, the two broadcasters have taken a massive hit with the lack of subscribers. Failure to complete the season, which includes the remaining 92 games, before July 31 could mean that Premier League teams will have to pay a collective £750 million ($929 million) fine to the broadcasters.

If the Premier League doesn't finish this season they will have to refund 750 million to TV companies. If they don't start next season they lose 3 billion (Mail)



Premier League return: Premier League players with coronavirus

Although a Premier League return could be on the cards, the FA insisted that there will be no games played at least until April 30 following the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK. Fans have been optimistic over a possible Premier League return which could take place in May. However, the reports of a Premier League return has sparked news that the season could be completed behind closed doors by July 16. This would also allow the clubs to keep their money which was supposed to end up in the pockets of the Premier League broadcasters if the season does not come to a close.

Premier League players with coronavirus: Coronavirus in UK

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta became the first member in the Premier League to test positive for coronavirus. Callum Hudson Odoi became the first one of the Premier League players with coronavirus but the Chelsea winger has since recovered. Three Leicester City players showed symptoms of coronavirus and were put into quarantine immediately thereafter.

