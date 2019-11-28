ISL 2019: How Does The League Table Look Like After Matchday 5?

Matchday 5 of the Indian Super League saw the domestic franchises return after the international break. The week started with the Southern derby between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore and ended with a match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC in Guwahati. Here is a round-up of all the matches that were held on Matchday 5.

Jamshedpur FC pull off a massive win against FC Goa in Fatorda

ISL points table after Matchday 5

Bengaluru FC succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in the Southern derby last weekend as the Sunil Chhetri-led side remained unbeaten in the league. On Sunday, Odisha FC played out a 0-0 draw against table-toppers ATK on home soil. Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC were involved in an entertaining encounter on Monday. All three goals in Chennai's 2-1 win over Hyderabad were scored in the second-half stoppage time. Chennai moved up to the ninth spot as Hyderabad ended at the bottom of the table with three points from five games.

FC Goa succumbed to their first loss of the ongoing ISL season with a 0-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur FC moved to second in the ISL table, level on points with leaders ATK. NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC were involved in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday. NEUFC remain unbeaten after five games and they are at the fourth spot in the ISL table, a point above FC Goa. Meanwhile, Mumbai are seventh in the league with just one win from five games this season.

ISL results

Bengaluru FC 1 - 0 Kerala Blasters FC

Odisha FC 0 - 0 ATK

Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 Hyderabad FC

FC Goa 0 - 1 Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC 2 - 2 Mumbai City FC

