ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan Announce Squad Led By Star Indian Defender Sandesh Jhingan

ATK Mohun Bagan have announced their 27-man squad for the upcoming ISL 2020-21 season. The squad features seven foreigners in Tiri, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh and Brad Inman. The Green and Maroons backline will see a complete overhaul with the arrivals of Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan and Subhasish Bose.

The Antonio Habas-coached side conceded only 19 goals in 21 games during a triumphant campaign last season and with Tiri and Jhingan on board, their defence will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming season, where the side will also represent India in the AFC Cup.

Also Read | SC East Bengal Reveal Official Home, Away And Third Kits For New Season; Fans Ecstatic

Fijian forward Roy Krishna is likely to wear the captain’s armband but Habas, who is known to rotate his skippers, did not reveal who will be the permanent captain of his side. Speaking about the formation and the players at his disposal, Habas said this week, "For me, every player is important. I want to build a team of players who give his best when picked. Being a long league, we have to be careful of injury card problems. So it’s about keeping players ready for every position.”

Playing for the first time as a merged entity, ATK Mohun Bagan will face FC Goa in its only practice match on November 14, six days before the tournament opener against Kerala Blasters.

Also Read | ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC Bolster Squad By Signing Up Slovakian Forward Jakub Sylvestr

ATK Mohun Bagan squad:

Goalkeepers : Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba

: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba Defenders : Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Boris Singh Thangjam

: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Boris Singh Thangjam Midfielders : Brad Inman, Ningombam Engson Singh, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sheikh Sahil, Javi Hernandez, Glan Martins, Mohammad Fardin Ali Molla, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garica and Jayesh Rane

: Brad Inman, Ningombam Engson Singh, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sheikh Sahil, Javi Hernandez, Glan Martins, Mohammad Fardin Ali Molla, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garica and Jayesh Rane Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams and Manvir Singh

Also Read | Chennai City FC Part Ways With Coach Akbar Nawas, I-League Fans React

ATK Mohun Bagan cover Benaulim fence to restrict visibility of training and set-piece strategies

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas is set to continue with his closed-door training sessions in Goa, where the squad is currently making preparations ahead of the new Indian football season. The ATK Mohun Bagan squad is currently training at the Benaulim Ground.

As requested by Habas, the fence of the ground has been covered to restrict the visibility of the training sessions. The decision was taken by the Spaniard to protect the team’s training and set-piece strategies.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC Announce Strategic Tie-up With Spanish Club Marbella FC Ahead Of ISL Season

Image credits: ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter