ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC Bolster Squad By Signing Up Slovakian Forward Jakub Sylvestr

Two time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of Slovakian centre-forward Jakub Sylvestr on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season. Jakub Sylvestr joins Chennaiyin FC from the Israel top flight after the expiry of his contract at Hapoel Haifa FC, a press release from the club said. This deal makes Jakub Sylvestr the first player from Slovakia to feature in the Indian Super League.

Unleashing our new attacker from Slovakia! 🇸🇰



Chennai ungalai anbudan varaverkiradhu, 𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕦𝕓 𝕊𝕪𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕣! 💙🤩#ChennaiyinFDFS #VanakkamJakub pic.twitter.com/IHXxhASFx5 — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 20, 2020

The player is excited to have signed for Chennaiyin FC for the ISL 2020-21 and said “I am really excited about signing for CFC and coming to India for the first time. This is quite a new adventure for me, a new continent, new family, new way of life living in the bubble and playing football. I am really looking forward to being with the team in Goa very soon. I will put my best foot forward to help the team succeed.”



Speaking about the signing, Chennai coach Csaba László said: “Jakub Sylvestr will add necessary attacking impetus to our squad. He has been in good goalscoring form especially over the past few years, and I am certain he will carry that touch with him to India. I am excited to see him link up with our troops and hopefully create magic in front of the opponent’s goal.”

Jakub Sylvestr began his professional career at Slovan Bratislava and then moved to play Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia. After successful stints with both the clubs, the player moved to Germany to ply his trade with Bundesliga 2 side Erzgebirge Aue, where he ended as the top goal-scorer of the season.

The player then went on to play for FC Nuremberg and SC Paderborn in Germany, Aalborg BK in Denmark, Bnei Yahuda, Beitar Jerusalem, Ashdod and Hapoel Haifa in Isreal before sealing a deal to play in Indian football. The player became the club’s seventh and final overseas player for the ISL 2020-21. The club retained the services of Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro and signed winger Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, defenders Enes Sipović, Memo and striker Isma (Esmael Goncalves).

Mentality of footballers will be put to the test: Csaba Laszlo

In an Instagram chat with Apollo Sports (Sponsors for Chennaiyin FC), Laszlo​ said, "If you stay together for six months and cannot go out, the mentality is the challenge. You face sadness, the attitude drops, so the most important will be how you manage to keep everybody happy and get everyone to focus on the training. For the players, I must be the wife, mother, father, friend and the coach. In my mind, I am already prepared. On the positive side, we don't have to travel and recovery time will be lesser."

Image credits: Jakub Sylvestr Instagram