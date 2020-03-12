ISL Final To Be Played Behind Closed Doors As ATK & Chennaiyin FC Eye A Record 3rd Title

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will be played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which is spreading its tentacles all over the world. This means that the players will have to battle it out for the title in a crowd-less stadium. The final match is scheduled to be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Saturday March 14.

ISL Final to be held behind closed doors

This news was confirmed and made official by the Indian Super League on their official Twitter handle. Taking to the micro-blogging site, ISL mentioned that they have taken this decision in view of the health and safety of players, fans, and staff and that the further details will follow shortly.

Official statement: Hero ISL Final to be held behind closed doors.



Decision taken in view of the health and safety of players fans and staff.



Further details to follow shortly. — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2020

Here's the full statement from the Indian Super League:

The upcoming Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2019-20 Final on Saturday, March 14, 2020, between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC, will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors.

The final will be live telecast on Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV.

FSDL will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through Hero ISL channels.

Fans express their disappointment

Meanwhile, passionate football fans came forward to express their disappointment after knowing that the tournament's final match would be played in a crowd-less stadium.

The winning team has to lift the trophy in front of empty stands😢😢 — Rahul Lakhotia (@RahulLakhotia15) March 12, 2020

Why shud there be a final

If there are no fans????

Just postpone it — Joel Jomy (@jomy_joel) March 12, 2020

Coming back to the tournament, defending champions Bengaluru FC failed in making it to the summit clash after losing to ATK in the two-legged semi-finals while FC Goa will not be playing the final on their home ground as they lost their two-legged semi-final to Chennaiyin FC. Both ATK and Chennaiyin will now be battling it out for their record third ISL title. ATK have won the title twice (2014 & 2016) while Chennaiyin FC have emerged triumphant in the 2015 and 2017 editions respectively.

