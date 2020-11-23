OFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

Quick links:
Odisha FC lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the fourth game of the season at GMC Stadium Bambolim. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs HFC Dream11 team and the probable OFC vs HFC playing 11.
It wasn’t the perfect start to life in the ISL for Hyderabad. The club finished bottom of the league table in its debut season while Odisha finished sixth in the table, narrowly missing out on a spot in the semifinals. In terms of team news, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Jacob Tratt will be the absentees for Odisha FC while Dimple Bhagat and Fran Sandaza will miss out for Hyderabad FC.
The key strikers for both the clubs last season have swapped sides. Marcelinho will now play for Odisha FC and Santana will represent Hyderabad FC. Our OFC vs HFC match prediction is a tight contest with a win for Odisha on the cards.
Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season. On both occasions, Odisha FC emerged victorious.
OFC vs HFC live: Odisha FC top picks
OFC vs HFC live: Hyderabad FC top picks
Goalkeeper - Subrata Paul
Defenders - Adil Khan, Asish Rai, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor
Midfielders - Lluís Sastre, Joao Victor, Cole Alexander
Forwards - Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana (C), Marcelinho (VC)
