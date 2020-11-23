OFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

Odisha FC lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the fourth game of the season at GMC Stadium Bambolim. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs HFC Dream11 team and the probable OFC vs HFC playing 11.

OFC vs HFC live: OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction and preview

It wasn’t the perfect start to life in the ISL for Hyderabad. The club finished bottom of the league table in its debut season while Odisha finished sixth in the table, narrowly missing out on a spot in the semifinals. In terms of team news, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Jacob Tratt will be the absentees for Odisha FC while Dimple Bhagat and Fran Sandaza will miss out for Hyderabad FC.

The key strikers for both the clubs last season have swapped sides. Marcelinho will now play for Odisha FC and Santana will represent Hyderabad FC. Our OFC vs HFC match prediction is a tight contest with a win for Odisha on the cards.

OFC vs HFC live: Odisha vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head

Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season. On both occasions, Odisha FC emerged victorious.

OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: Probable OFC vs HFC playing 11

Odisha probable 11 - Kamaljit Singh (GK); Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, George Ricardo D'Souza; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Lalmuanpuia, Nandhakumar; Marcelinho, Onwu.

Hyderabad probable 11 - Subrata Paul(GK); Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar; Lluís Sastre, Joao Victor, Colaco, Chianese, Mohammad Yasir; Aridane Santana

OFC vs HFC live: Top picks for OFC vs HFC Dream11 team

OFC vs HFC live: Odisha FC top picks

Marcelinho

Onwu

OFC vs HFC live: Hyderabad FC top picks

Aridane Santana

Joao Victor

OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction: OFC vs HFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Subrata Paul

Defenders - Adil Khan, Asish Rai, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor

Midfielders - Lluís Sastre, Joao Victor, Cole Alexander

Forwards - Joel Chianese, Aridane Santana (C), Marcelinho (VC)

Note: The above OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs HFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs HFC Dream11 team and OFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

