ISL News: Two Times ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC Make New Signings

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev on a free transfer for the 2020-21 season. Fatkhulloev, Tajikistan’s most-capped international with 68 caps so far, is set for his first professional stint in India. He joins Chennaiyin FC after a stint with Tajik club FK Khujand.

Fatkhulloev was a key member of the Tajikistan squad that finished third in the 2006 U-17 Asian Championship, scoring in the third-place playoff win against Syria. He was also pivotal in helping Tajikistan reach the round-of-16 stage of the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with Fatkhulloev netting in the group stage victory over the USA. Two of his nine international goals have been scored against India: in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final defeat and in a 2013 international friendly win.

The ISL guidelines for the new season stipulate each team to have at least one Asian player among their foreign contingent, and Fatkhulloev fulfils that criteria. “I have heard a lot about Chennaiyin FC, seen many matches from previous seasons. CFC is one of the biggest clubs in India with fantastic fans. So when the opportunity arose to make the move, I didn’t think twice. I am really excited about meeting my new teammates, and hopefully delivering a good brand of football with them, which helps us compete for the ISL title, Fatkhulloev was quoted in the official release.

Commenting on Chennaiyin FC's new signing head coach Csaba Laszlo said, “In Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, we are signing an experienced professional who has proven his mettle for club and country. He is yet another player who fits our mould of versatility, capable of performing on both wings, and even down the middle. He has won all the major honours back home in Tajikistan, so an added advantage is the winning mentality he will bring to the table.”

Mumbai City FC sign India U-20 striker Vikram Partap Singh ahead of the new season

Mumbai City FC has completed the signing of India U-20 striker Vikram Partap Singh. The 18-year-old joins the Islanders on a deal which will keep him at the Club until 2023, with an option to extend for a further year. The player is delighted on this new project and said "This is a big day in my career and in my life. Joining Mumbai City means playing with the best players in the country and in the league and not to mention, under a great coach like Sergio Lobera. It was impossible to pass up an opportunity like this for a young footballer like me. I have a lot to learn, a lot to prove and I can’t wait to get started"

A lot has been expected from Mumbai City FC following the takeover from City football group, Mumbai City FC have already announced the appointment of head coach Sergio Lobera and have followed that by bringing in India international Mandar Rao Dessai.

