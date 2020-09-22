Chennaiyin FC Announce The Signing Of Bosnian Defender Enes Sipović

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipović for the upcoming ISL season. Sipović will become the first-ever player from the nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina to play in the Indian Super League.

Chennaiyin FC sign Bosnian defender Enes Sipović

The former Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 international has joined the two-time ISL champions on a free transfer from Qatar's Umm Salal SC. Sipović becomes Chennaiyin FC's third foreign signing after the club retained the services of Rafael Crivellaro and Eli Sabia.

Enes Sipović has experience of playing in Asia having represented Ohod Club (Saudi Arabia) and Umm Salal SC (Qatar) and Chennaiyin FC will look to their new towering 6’6” defender to strike a great partnership in defence and fill the shoes of former club captain Lucian Goian. Chennaiyin FC lost three men from their defence and have quickly made up for those losses by making defensive additions.

Speaking to the media after his unveiling, the new Chennaiyin FC signing said: “I was instinctive that India will be my next destination. I am very happy to be part of such a beautiful club. I have been following Chennaiyin since its very first season in 2014 under Marco Materazzi, and I am aware that it is a team that has a tremendous fanbase and is incredibly successful. I am already very excited for the new season. It will be a great experience, I am sure.”

New boss Csaba László was equally happy with the signing and stated that Enes Sipović has all the qualities needed to succeed in the ISL and with Chennaiyin FC in particular. László explained that Enes Sipović is an imposing presence in the air with his height and is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet. "I am sure he will strike a great partnership with Eli Sabiá in defence and will be the perfect addition to our squad in terms of guiding our Indian defenders as well. He has experience of playing in Asia, specifically in more extreme conditions like in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which I am certain will hold him in good stead in India."

Indian football: ISL transfers news

ISL teams have begun closing deals ahead of an exciting season of Indian football. In the most recent updates, FC Goa have signed midfielder Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong on a three-year contract while Odisha FC have secured the services of former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor. On the other hand, NorthEast United midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlring has joined Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have signed former Odisha FC forward Aridane Santana to lead their attack.

Image credits: Chennaiyin FC Instagram