ISL: NorthEast United Assistant Coach Khalid Jamil Hospitalised In Goa Due To COVID-19

NorthEast United FC assistant coach Khalid Jamil on Thursday has been moved to a hospital on the outskirts of the city for treatment of Covid-19. Khalid Jamil tested positive last week and isolated himself in his hotel room in Goa but has not shown quick recovery and thus has been moved on the advice of team doctors.

However, his exact condition seems to be unknown the club is taking no chances. Three other players of NorthEast United are also said to have contracted the virus. The 43-year-old has been at the club since 2018 and has performed multiple roles ranging from assistant coach to being the head of youth scouting and serving as a caretaker manager after the departure of departure earlier this year. At present he is Gerard Nus’ right-hand man and the club’s head of youth development. Khalid Jamil also has an I-League title against his name that came during his stint as a coach while at Aizawl FC in the 2016-17 season.

Wishing Khalid Jamil a speedy recovery.@NEUtdFC Asst Coach is admitted to hospital in Goa for treating #COVID19 #IndianFootball #ISL — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) October 15, 2020

According to ISL’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to Covid-19, anyone who tests positive is supposed to undergo 14-day isolation at the facility or a separate treatment centre with further RT-PCR tests to be undertaken on the 10th, 12th day and 14th day. They will be allowed to re-enter the bio-secure bubble that has been created for respective teams only if both the tests on Day 12 and Day 14 are negative and the individual shows no further symptoms for 24 hours after that.

ISL: When can a player leave the Bio-Bubble

The teams can leave only for three reasons - 1) matches 2) practice 3) medical emergencies. For each instance, they will have a dedicated, sanitised vehicle, whose drivers and helpers have also been tested and cleared.

In case someone becomes positive, they are isolated into a separate floor and are tested after four-five days. If there is a negative test, then within 48 hours there is another test and if that comes negative, with two negatives they get back into the bubble.

