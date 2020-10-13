ISL News: Mumbai City FC's 'Lob-Era' Begins, East Bengal Make Top-tier Changes And More

Former FC Goa manager Sergio Lobera has been appointed the new Mumbai City FC manager and the Spaniard has expressed his delight to be managing a club that belongs to the City Football Group. Speaking to Mumbai City FC's media department, he said: "I think the Islanders have a lot of potential and I’m looking forward to working with the players as soon as possible. I know this is an amazing project. I am delighted to work for the best football group in the world, the City Group. Mumbai City FC is a club with great potential, there is ambition here and I want to be part of that."

It's official - Sergio Lobera is the new head coach of Mumbai City!

Mumbai City FC are said to have made most of their deals but the announcements have not been made official just yet. Their move for Sergio Lobera too was known to happen for months, but Mumbai City FC made the announcement only yesterday and similar is expected with players such as Tondonba Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam LeFondre all said to have signed for the club.

New beginnings for East Bengal

Earlier last week, East Bengal confirmed the appointment of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach on a two-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Robbie Fowler will be accompanied by Anthony Grant (Assistant Coach), Renedy Singh (Assistant Coach), Terence McPhillips (Set Piece Coach), Robert Mimms (Goalkeeper Coach), Jack Inman (Sports Scientist), Michael Harding (Physio), Joseph Walmsley (Analyst).

Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) have appointed Retired Colonel Shivaji Samaddar as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of East Bengal. The new CEO of the Red and Golds has professional experience of more than 40 years and has served the Indian Armed Forces for 27 years.

The club will now begin the recruitment project and have signed Scott Neville on a loan deal from A-League side Brisbane Roar. Neville has played 223 matches for Brisbane Roar in a career spanning more than a decade.

ISL News: Latest transfer updates ft ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC

ATK Mohun Bagan have extended the contract of their custodian Arindam Bhattacharya, who put a string of excellent performances last season, helping ATK to lift the ISL trophy.

We are in safe hands for the next two seasons as our shot-stopper @iArindamB signs a two-year extension with the club! 🖊🤝



ATK Mohun Bagan have extended the contract of their custodian Arindam Bhattacharya for two more seasons.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have signed 29-year-old Portuguese attacker Esmael Goncalves, who comes in with Champions League, Europa League and AFC Asian Champions League experience and is seen as a like-for-like replacement for Nerijus Valskis, who left Chennaiyin FC to join ex-boss Owen Coyle at Jamshedpur FC

VARUGA VARUGA ISMA! 🤩



Chennaiyin FC welcome Esmaël Gonçalves

Image credits: ISL website