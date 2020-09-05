Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Underlines Importance Of His Coaches On Teachers' Day 2020

On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2020, Indian football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shared nostalgic moments of his teachers Colm Toal and Tanumoy Bose, who he believes have had the biggest impact on him and his career. Speaking in a chat on AIFF TV, the Indian football team custodian spoke about Toal and Bose and the impact they had on him.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu states the importance of his coaches on Teachers' Day 2020

Speaking of his coaches in the chat on AIFF TV, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who also is the 26th Indian footballer to be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award said: "It literally gives me goosebumps recalling the time I worked with Colm-sir (Toal) and Tanumoy-sir (Bose). It was a privilege to work with them. Colm-sir was huge for us. Whatever I do or say for them is less. I can't repay their debt."

Speaking about Colm Toal's influence on him, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that Com Toal was one of the coaches who showed him what modern football is all about. Sandhu said he was in awe of the way Toal commanded a room and the way he taught them was remarkable. "I still remember how he used to have his shirt folded up. I wish to meet him again and share those stories. It has been a long time, almost 13 years since I met both of them."

The 'keeper also revealed on how he was not on par with the goalkeeping requirements but Colm Toal insisted he be included in the contingent. Bose then worked relentlessly to make him sharper. "Tanumoy-sir told me that the only reason I was called up was because Colm-sir wanted me to be there. I still remember the amount of hard work these guys put in behind me. It was just phenomenal. Their efforts helped me achieve whatever I have done till today," Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu then went on to recall an instance in the AFC U19 qualifiers when he caught the eye of Bob Houghton, who was then the national team coach for India. Right in time for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar in 2011, Arindam Bhattacharjee picked up an injury, which paved way for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into the Indian Football team.

Sandhu signed his first professional contract in 2009 with East Bengal and spent some time on loan at Indian Arrows. He made his return in 2011 and was a regular starter before Stabaek FC acquired his services and he moved to the Norwegian League in 2014. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's fairytale journey continued as he became the first-ever Indian footballer to play in a Europa League fixture when he started for Stabaek FC against Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads Fon June 30, 2016.

In the live chat, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also spoke about his team-mate Jeje Lalpekhlua and the level of comfort he shares with him. "When I was playing for India U-16 National Team, Jeje-Bhai was in India U-19 National Team. When we got together in Indian Arrows, the chemistry was palpable because both teams used to follow the same system. It didn't take much time to gel together. Later, when I started to play for the Senior National Team, he (Jeje Lalpekhlua) was already there."

Image Courtesy: AIFF