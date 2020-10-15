DRN Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, DFB Pokal Game Preview

Duren have to face Bayern Munich in the first round of the DFB Pokal on October 15, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Düren have been made to wait for their encounter with the defending champions. The original tie was scheduled for mid-September, but Bayern made it to UEFA Champions League finals emerging winnings and picking up the treble. Here is our DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction and DRN vs BAY Dream11 team.

DRN vs BAY live: DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction and preview

There is a vast difference between the two teams with 142 places separating the two teams. Bayern Munich are fourth on the Bundesliga table while Duren are sixth in the Mittelrhein Oberliga (German amateur football division). Bayern are record 20-time DFB Cup winners and are no doubt favourites going into this fixture playing a team from the amateur football division. Bayern, however, will play their second team, with the senior team expected to be rested.

DRN vs BAY live: Duren vs Bayern Munich head to head

The two sides have never met before and this is the first time the two sides will be meeting. Our DRN vs BAY match prediction is an easy win for Bayern Munich in this fixture.

DRN vs BAY live: DRN vs BAY Dream11 team, top picks

DRN vs BAY live - Duren probable playing 11

Jackmuth, Becker, Sobiech, Weber, Wipperfürth , Antoski, Omerbasic, Pütz, Matuschyk, Tchakoumi , Brasnic

DRN vs BAY live - Bayern Munich probable playing 11

Nübel, Sarr, Süle, Boateng, Davies , Martinez, Roca, Musiala, Müller (c), Costa , Choupo-Moting

DRN vs BAY live: Player to watch

Jerome Boateng has a lot of experiences and would strengthen the backline and is our player to watch in the DRN vs BAY Dream11 team.

DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction: DRN vs BAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Nübel

Defenders - Boateng, Davies (VC), Weber

Midfielders - Omerbasic, Pütz, Matuschyk, Roca

Forwards - Müller (c), Costa, Choupo-Moting

Note: The above DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction, DRN vs BAY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DRN vs BAY Dream11 team and DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter