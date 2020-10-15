DRN Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, DFB Pokal Game Preview

Duren have to face Bayern Munich in the first round of the DFB Pokal on October 15, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Düren have been made to wait for their encounter with the defending champions. The original tie was scheduled for mid-September, but Bayern made it to UEFA Champions League finals emerging winnings and picking up the treble. Here is our DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction and DRN vs BAY Dream11 team.
Time to get our Pokal defence up and running 💪🏆#DFBPokal #packmas #FCDFCB pic.twitter.com/5kiRm7KNBV— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 15, 2020
There is a vast difference between the two teams with 142 places separating the two teams. Bayern Munich are fourth on the Bundesliga table while Duren are sixth in the Mittelrhein Oberliga (German amateur football division). Bayern are record 20-time DFB Cup winners and are no doubt favourites going into this fixture playing a team from the amateur football division. Bayern, however, will play their second team, with the senior team expected to be rested.
Also Read | Arsenal Save Millions By Axing Mesut Ozil To Reserves After Infamous Fall-out With Arteta
The two sides have never met before and this is the first time the two sides will be meeting. Our DRN vs BAY match prediction is an easy win for Bayern Munich in this fixture.
Also Read | Jerome Boateng To Be On Trial For Alleged Assault Against Ex-girlfriend: Report
Jackmuth, Becker, Sobiech, Weber, Wipperfürth , Antoski, Omerbasic, Pütz, Matuschyk, Tchakoumi , Brasnic
Nübel, Sarr, Süle, Boateng, Davies , Martinez, Roca, Musiala, Müller (c), Costa , Choupo-Moting
Also Read | Arsene Wenger Reveals He REJECTED Robin Van Persie's Plea To Rejoin Arsenal From Man Utd
Jerome Boateng has a lot of experiences and would strengthen the backline and is our player to watch in the DRN vs BAY Dream11 team.
Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Club Could Sign Up Paul Pogba For Free As United Future Uncertain
Goalkeeper - Nübel
Defenders - Boateng, Davies (VC), Weber
Midfielders - Omerbasic, Pütz, Matuschyk, Roca
Forwards - Müller (c), Costa, Choupo-Moting
Note: The above DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction, DRN vs BAY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DRN vs BAY Dream11 team and DRN vs BAY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.