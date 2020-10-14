Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United Announce Vital New Signings Ahead Of New ISL Season

Mumbai City FC have completed the signing of former FC Goa captain Mandar Rao Dessai. The player joins the Islanders on a two-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year and joins former coach Sergio Lobera to the club. The defender played for FC Goa for in the last six seasons, winning the League Shield and the Super Cup.

📢 ऐका हो ऐका! 📢



The wait is over. Say hello to our newest Islander, @mandar17dessai! 👋#MandarZhalaMumbaikar 🔵

In an official statement, Mandar Rao Desai said: “I am delighted to have joined a huge club like Mumbai City FC, and I’m really looking forward to committing the best years of my career to Mumbai City. It was an easy decision for me to make with the ambitious project we have here at Mumbai City, and a chance to reunite with head coach Lobera in my new colours certainly helped. I’m looking forward to linking up with my new teammates, and I hope we have a successful year for us and for our fans back home in Mumbai.”

Head coach Lobera was delighted to have Mandar Rao Desai as part of his group and said, "A player of Mandar’s calibre is going to bring in a lot to this team that we’re trying to build here at Mumbai City. He has the traits of a leader amongst many other qualities, which will certainly help us. We are very happy to have him here at Mumbai City and we’re confident that he can be a vital figure for us, both on and off the pitch.”

New beginnings ⚽ Thank you for a warm welcome @MumbaiCityFC. Looking forward to a great season.



Really excited to work with my coach again, and play with my new teammates. https://t.co/oCGelC0yi4 — Mandar Rao Dessai (@mandar17dessai) October 14, 2020

ISL News: Kwesi Appiah signs for NorthEast United FC

Kwesi Appiah, who most recently played for AFC Wimbledon, has joined the club ahead of Season 7 of the ISL. The player becomes the fifth foreigner to sign for Gerard Nus' NorthEast United FC. The player comes in with great experience having played for the likes of Crystal Palace FC, Reading, Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon.

A new face up front! ⚽



Highlanders, welcome @kwes1appiah to the NEUFC family. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/d1TzB3yDUK — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 14, 2020

Speaking on the new player, NorthEast United’s Executive Director Priya Runchal said; “Kwesi is coming in from the English Championship, which we know as one of the most competitive leagues in the world. He has had memorable stints at various clubs during his career and we are excited about the quality he will bring to the team.”

The Highlanders have also signed some other good mix of foreigners and Indians as they aim to come back from a disappointing campaign and aim for the playoffs.

Image credits: Kewsi Appiah/ Mandar Rao Dessai twitter