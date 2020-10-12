Mohammedan Sporting Sack Head Coach Yan Law Amid Match Fixing Allegations

Mohammedan Sporting on Sunday parted ways with head coach Yan Law despite Law helping the team win both their games and pick up six points from two games. Yan Law was sacked on charges of 'leaking personal conversations'. However, on his part, the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football maintains that he has resigned as head coach of the club. Yan Law took to Twitter to confirm the development. "I have resigned as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the I-league Qualifiers 2020. Best wishes to the Club for the remaining matches and their future in the I-league and ISL."

🚨Official Statement🚨



I have resigned as the Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club from the i-league Qualifiers 2020.



Best wishes to the Club for the remaining matches and their future in the i-league and ISL.#JaanJaanMohammedan — Yan Law (@YanLawOfficial) October 11, 2020

Mohammedan Sporting, however, in an official statement by MSC General Secretary Sheikh Wasim Akram to PTI, confirmed that the club sacked the coach and said: "We have sacked our coach with immediate effect. He was not a team man and was facing issues with our assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, manager. Every day we were getting several complaints against him. He also leaked my conversations by taking screenshots. I will take legal action against him." The club has now announced that assistant coach Syed Ramon will take charge of the team in the remainder of the I-League Qualifiers.

Also Read | I-League Likely To Be Postponed By One Month, To Start In December: CEO

🚨 OFFICIAL CLUB STATEMENT 🚨



The employment of Head Coach Yan Cheng Law with Mohammedan Sporting Club is terminated with immediate effect (Dated 11/10/2020)



We wish him the best for his future endeavours.



Regards,

Sk.Wasim Akram

General Secretary

Mohammedan Sporting Club. pic.twitter.com/DSo1dxXCUl — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 11, 2020

Also Read | ISL News: Kerala Blasters Sign Former Norwich City Forward Gary Hooper

Mohammedan SC match-fixing: Club officials hit out at Ranjit Bajaj's involvement

Local dailies had claimed that former Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj, who was staying at Hyatt Regency - the same hotel where Mohammedan and other team’s players have been put up - that the ex-Minerva players were being asked to fix matches on the directions of Ranjit Bajaj.

However, Ranjit Bajaj refuted the claims and said that it is a mere coincidence that he was staying in the same hotel and that he was in Kolkata as part of Minerva's trial and scouting activities for Delhi FC.

Our selectors will be in Kolkata on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th of October to find out the ones who will be donning the @Delhi_FC 👕



⚠️ GOOGLE FORM REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY



⚠️ A TRIALIST CAN ATTEND ONLY ONE OF THE TRIALS



REGISTER 👉 https://t.co/iheLGTBGeM



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/o4HqL5YNTm — Minerva Academy Football & Cricket Club (@minervapunjabfc) October 5, 2020

Ranjit Bajaj has now filed a case of 'criminal and civil defamation case' under Section 499 in the Indian Penal Code against Mohammedan SC's higher authorities, Dipendu Biswas & Wasim Akram, along with two Bengali newspapers.

As per legal advice a criminal & civil defamation case & FIR is being lodged tomorrow against Dipendu Biswas & Wasim Akram & @MohammedanSC & Bengali newspaper AAJKAL & YUVABHARTI u/s 499 IPC for making & spreading untrue,false & baseless allegations against me in print media 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TnWTi8OK5f — Ranjit Bajaj (@THE_RanjitBajaj) October 11, 2020

Also Read | ISL Transfers: Tiri Sings For ATK Mohun Bagan, Onwu Returns To Odisha And Other Deals

Also Read | Indian Footballer Anwar Ali's Heart Disease Leaving His Family To Make Tough Medical Call

Image credits: Yan Law Twitter