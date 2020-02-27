ISL 2019-20 Semi-finals: Schedule, Date, Time And How To Watch The Matches

The Indian Super League 2019-20 has reached its elimination stage. All the 10 teams have played 18 games each in the league and the final four teams have been locked. The league surely lived up to its expectations. All the 10 teams fought with everything they had to win the grand title.

ISL 2019-20: Semi-finalists

1. FC Goa

FC Goa finished at the pole position of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 12 wins and 3 draws in 18 games (Losses 3). They banked a total of 39 points out of the 54 points available. FC Goa maintained a goal difference of 23. They won each of their last five games and it will be safe to say that they utterly dominated the league.

2. ATK

The Kolkata-based team performed exceptionally well in ISL league stages. ATK won 10 out of the 18 games played (Draws 4, Losses 4). They bagged a total of 34 points and have a GD of 34.

3. Bengaluru FC

The defending champions will not be too satisfied with their season. However, they will look to focus on the semi-finals. The Sunil Chhetri-led side won 8 games and lost 4 of them (Draws 6). Bengaluru FC qualified for the elimination round with 30 points and a GD of 9.

4. Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC are the surprise package of this season. They had an abysmal start and were suffering at the bottom of the ISL points table. However, a change of manager led to an upturn in form. They clinched the highly deserved fourth spot in the table and ensured their entry to the semi-finals.

ISL semi-finals: How the draws are conducted

The first-placed team will be up against the fourth-placed team. Meanwhile, the teams which finished second and third will face each other. The draws will be held over two legs and the lower-ranked team will host the first leg.

ISL semi-finals: Schedule

ISL Semi-finals: Leg 1

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Date: February 29. 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

ISL Semi-finals: Leg 1

Match: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Date: March 1, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

ISL Semi-finals: Leg 2

Match: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Date: March 7, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium)

ISL Semi-finals: Leg 2

Match: ATK vs Bengaluru FC Date: February 8, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium)

The finals will be played on March 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

ISL semi-finals: Where to watch?

Viewers can watch the match on the Star Sports network and Hotstar.