Manchester United To Succeed With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Ed Woodward

Ed Woodward believes that Manchester United have the calibre to succeed in the long term. However, it can only happen with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm. Although Solskjaer has not found considerable success in his one year tenure at Manchester United, the club's Vice Chairman has backed the Norwegian for the future. Manchester United are currently sitting on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 table and will be aiming to end in top four this season. The Red Devils still have Europa League and FA Cup titles to fight for.

Manchester United's Vice Chairman has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's back

Manchester United have been enjoying a decent run of form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. Manchester United have not lost in their last three Premier League games and have secured two wins in the process. They have also maintained a good record against the top 6 sides this season. Ed Woodward, in a recent statement, stated, "We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season."

Ed Woodward has reiterated his support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's finances take a continued hit from the absence of Champions League football. https://t.co/uY0L0iBXQp pic.twitter.com/jBKSQvoEfW — Football Lab (@footblab) February 25, 2020

Ed Woodward believes that they have continued to make progress towards rebuilding their squad. They have also brought many changes in terms of players. He added that the players that have come through their academy have also helped the side during their rebuilding process. "The foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole," he said.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season...



- Only manager to take points off Jurgen Klopp

- Beat Jose Mourinho

- Beaten Pep Guardiola twice

- Beat Frank Lampard three times in two different tournaments 👏 🔴#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/gaTsuXIQwX — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) February 17, 2020

