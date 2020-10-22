ISL Schedule: Tournament Confirmed To Start On November 20, I-League Likely From January 7

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to start less than a month away. The seventh season of the ISL will kick off in Goa from November 20, the organisers of India’s premier football league have announced. The ISL will be the first major sporting event to be held in India since the COVID-enforced lockdown in March.

#HeroISL 2020-21



Less than a month to go

Last season's final was forced to be held behind closed doors in Goa after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. And now the tournament will pick up from where it left off. The entire seventh edition will be held in Goa and will be played behind closed doors. Players will be in a bio-secure bubble to ensure the smooth functioning of the tournament amidst tough circumstances.

The tournament will see 11 teams play instead of 10 as it was last year and this is after East Bengal have made an entry into the tournament. The ISL fixtures have not been revealed yet, but the tournament will kick-off on November 20.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, the Tilak Nagar Stadium in Vasco da Gama and the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim are the three venues set to host the games and each team has their own separate training grounds which they have picked.

Where are the teams now?

All teams except FC Bengaluru are undergoing their pre-season in Goa after having their mandatory COVID-19 tests and observing a quarantine. FC Bengaluru are doing their pre-season training at their Vijayanagar base in Karnataka and are expected to arrive in Goa in time to complete the quarantine protocols and enter the bio-secure bubble for the competition.

Indian football: I-League 2021 season likely to start on January 7

As per reports, the Hero I-League is expected to kick off on January 7, 2021. The tournament was scheduled to begin later this month. However, on the requests of teams and in consultation with the West Bengal government, the tournament has been delayed to the beginning of next year. This year will see 11 teams will participate in the competition, with Sudeva FC and Mohammedan Sporting making their way into the tournament. Mohammedan clinched promotion to the I-League through the qualifiers while Sudeva earned a direct entry into the league on the basis of a Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season is set to undergo a major overhaul, with the AIFF set to shorten the season.

ISL transfer news: Jamshedpur FC sign two-time A-League winner Nick Fitzgerald

Jamshedpur FC have made the signing of Australian player Nicholas John Fitzgerald. The player comes in having won the A-League twice, first in 2011-12 with Brisbane Roar and again in 2012-13 with Central Coast Mariners. The player has also played for Melbourne City, Western Sydney and Newcastle United Jets.

Head Coach, Owen Coyle, was ecstatic on the addition and said “Fitzgerald adds a new dimension to our attack with his versatility. He is a quality player and has a proven track record in Australia’s A-League. He can make quality runs down the flank and be a great provider to the strike force. We are confident about his attacking prowess and abilities and I am really looking forward to work with him.”

Image credits: ISL Twitter