ISL News: Mumbai City FC Snap Up Ngasepam Tondonba Singh From Chennaiyin FC

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of defender Ngasepam Tondonba Singh from Chennaiyin FC this week. The 25-year-old left-back joins the Islanders on a two-year contract. Ngasepam Tondonba Singh graduated from I-League side NEROCA FC’s youth setup and was promoted to the club’s senior side at the age of 16. Singh was an integral part of the Manipuri outfit as they made their I-League debut and played every single game of the season.

Singh's outstanding performances for NEROCA subsequently caught Chennaiyin FC’s attention. Ngasepam Tondonba Singh was roped in by Chennaiying FC the next season. He now moves to Mumbai City FC as a like-for-like replacement for Subhashish Bose, who left the club at the end of the 2019-20 season to play for hometown club ATK Mohun Bagan.

Get ready for more steel in our defence. Get ready for #DonTondonba! 👊 pic.twitter.com/7i7QgsKyX7 — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 26, 2020

“This is a new chapter in my career that I’m eager to begin and I am delighted to be here. I’ve been playing in the ISL for two seasons now and to be a part of a project like Mumbai City’s is in line with my ambitions as a footballer. Coming here is certainly going to help me grow and develop as a player and a person and I can’t wait to give my best for the club and win games with Mumbai City,” said a delighted Tondonba Singh.

Ngasepam Tondonba Singh now gets on the list of players like Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh Mourtada Fall, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Phurba Lachenpa and others who have made the move to Mumbai City FC ahead of an exciting rebuild.

Ngasepam Tondonba Singh adds a lot of depth to our squad: Sergio Lobera

Head coach, Sergio Lobera on Tondonba Singh's signing said that he is a tenacious and highly-talented footballer. Lobera added that Tondonba Singh is a proven performer in the ISL and adds a lot of quality to the Mumbai City FC squad. "He has been a part of successful teams in the past and we’re confident he can contribute positively at Mumbai City,” Lobera stated. Tondonba Singh comes in with some experience of playing in the ISL, having made 26 appearances across all competitions over two seasons for Chennaiyin FC.

Image credits: ISL