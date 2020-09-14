ISL Transfers: Tiri Sings For ATK Mohun Bagan, Onwu Returns To Odisha And Other Deals

Indian Super League clubs have busy and then some as they prepare to rebuild ahead of an exciting new season of the Hero Indian Super League. The off-season has seen a number of moves in the transfer market, many of which came in as a surprise. Jamshedpur FC have been among the most active clubs in the transfer market and The Men of Steel will hope that new boss Owen Coyle can help the team secure their first-ever playoffs appearance in the coming season.

ISL transfers: Latest updates as business picks up in the transfer market

ISL transfers: ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan are actively looking to strengthen ahead of the title defence and have announced the signing of Spanish defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, also known as Tiri. The Spaniard rejoins the squad he was once part of and helped win the trophy back in 2016. The 29-year-old defender has spent five seasons in the ISL, beginning his journey in Indian football with ATK during the 2015 season.

Also Read | ISL: Kerala Blasters Rope In Seasoned Argentine Facundo Pereyra On A One-year Deal

ISL transfers: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC confirmed the signing of left-back Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and right-back Reagan Singh for the 2020-21 season. Head Coach Csaba, László speaking on the developments in an official release, said: "Chhuantea (Fanai) and Reagan (Singh) are important additions to our squad in the key full-back positions. They bring valuable experience of playing in the ISL and will have a vital role to play in our efforts to push for success in the upcoming season.” Both these players have joined the club on free transfers as Chennaiyin FC look to replace Laldinliana Renthlei and Tondomba Naorem Singh.

ISL transfers: Odisha FC

Odisha FC have confirmed the signing of striker Manuel Onwu ahead of the seventh edition of the ISL. The player had initially joined Bengaluru FC last season but was loaned out to Odisha FC where he found his feet and scored a bunch of goals, including a hat-trick against Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC have also completed the signing of Australian centre-back Jacob Tratt on a one-year deal. Welcoming the defender to Odisha FC, head coach Stuart Baxter through the club official statement said: “We are pleased to secure Jacob’s signature. He is a physically strong player with good functional technique who can develop further. His attributes shall add to our defensive line and bolster our squad depth.”

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Sign Young Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill On Two-year Deal From Bengaluru FC

ISL transfers: Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have signed Nigerian centre-back Stephen Eze as they look to boost their defence. The club had earlier signed former Motherwell FC skipper Peter Hartley. Jamshedpur have also finaliseed deals for two Indians - William Lalnunfela and Bhupender Singh - who will be making their ISL debuts. Young winger Bhupender Singh joins the club after a two-year stint with Spain’s Tercera Division Club’s U19 team, Olímpic Xàtiva, while William Lalnunfela joins the club from I-League side Aizwal FC.

Two new signings 💪

Two new ISL debutants ⚽



The club ropes in William and Bhupendar to the team.



Read the complete press release to know more: https://t.co/BT4aW7BOU3#JamKeKhelo — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 13, 2020

The Indian football transfer window will be open till October 20, 2020, with a lot of eyes waiting to find out where Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua end up this season. In other Indian football news, TRAU FC have extended the contract for midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh while Mohammedan SC have signed forward Subhash Singh as they look to attain promotion to the I-League.

Also Read | Manchester United Wish East Bengal Luck For 'new Journey'

Also Read | East Bengal Likely To Enter ISL After Roping In Shree Cement As Investors

Image credits: Indian Super League Twitter