Kerala Blasters Sign Young Goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill On Two-year Deal From Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill on a two-year deal from Bengaluru FC. The young goalkeeper is a hot prospect in Indian football and had some stellar performances during his time with the Indian Arrows. Gill began his playing career with the Chandigarh Football Academy in 2014 and was selected by the AIFF Elite Academy later in 2017 to prepare for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. Prabhsukhan Gill joined the Indian Arrows at the same time and made over 30 appearances for the club over two seasons. Last year, Gill moved to Bengaluru FC but has now moved to the Kerala Blasters having made only one appearance for Bengaluru.

A new guardian has landed 🥅



Nimble. Agile. Young. @SukhanGill01 joins the KBFC ranks! 🤩👀#YennumYellow #SwagathamPrabhsukhan pic.twitter.com/XicoPdF5Qn — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) September 9, 2020

Prabhsukhan Gill was happy to join the Kerala Blasters and said at his unveiling: “The management was very genuine when they explained their future plans for myself and the team. This, along with the temptation to play in front of the best fans is what motivated me to move to Kerala Blasters FC. I want the fans to know that I will give it my all and will put up a fight whenever the team needs me,”

Speaking about the Prabhsukhan Gill, Kerala Blasters’ assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said: “As a 19-year old, Prabhsukhan is very mature for his age and a confident goalkeeper too. He is one of the very few goalkeepers in India who is very good with his hands and feet. His signing reinforces our trust in young talents and our focus on their growth and development." Ahmed continued by saying that he's very excited that Prabhsukhan Gill has joined the Blasters and is confident he will be a valuable addition to the squad.

Kerala Blasters have also signed Albino Gomes in addition to Prabhsukhan Gill. The 26-year-old was part of the I-League-winning Aizwal side and was part of Odhisha FC for the last three seasons. The Kerala Blasters have reshuffled their goalkeepers after unsatisfactory displays from the current set.

Indian football: ISL transfers keep coming with clubs busy

ISL clubs are having a busy time as the season draws closer. In recent news, Chennaiyin FC have parted ways with captain Lucian Goian and all-time leading scorer Jeje Lalpekhlua. Hyderabad FC have completed the signings of Australian forward Joel Chianese, Manipuri defender Chinglensana Singh and Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre. Meanwhile, FC Goa announced the signing of central midfielder Alberto Noguera.

Image credits: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill Twitter