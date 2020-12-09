PSG Vs Istanbul Basaksehir Suspended Following Racism Saga; Players, Clubs React Sternly

In an unprecedented and condemnable turn of events, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir was called off following alleged racist remarks from fourth official Sebastian Coltescu. The players lasted only 14 minutes and withdrew from the field after the racism allegations came to the fore. The game has been rescheduled and will now be played on Wednesday night at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir suspended: Demba Ba racism argument doing rounds

The matter came to light when Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo levelled racist allegations against the fourth official after he was sent off. This invited furious reactions from the Super Lig club who decided to walk off the field, in a display of strong intent against any sort of racism.

Tonight’s match between @PSG_English and @ibfk2014 was interrupted after 13 minutes of play following racist remarks by the fourth official to a member of the Basaksehir club staff.



The match will be replayed on Wednesday at 6:55 pm (CET) 📅#PSGIBFK https://t.co/an7ljdCmM9 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 8, 2020

Following queue, PSG decided to join their opponents off the field. Television microphones picked up Webo's words from the sidelines. The assistant coach is heard questioning the fourth official's use of a racist slur against him. Meanwhile, Basaksehir striker Demba Ba could also be seen raising stern objections against the alleged racism remarks.

PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir suspended: UEFA assures action against Sebastian Coltescu

The striker, who was on the bench, could be heard saying, "When you mention a white guy, you never say 'this white guy', you just say 'this guy', so why when you mention a black guy do you say 'this black guy?". Besides, Basaksehir president, while speaking to Turkish television channel TRT Spor, has claimed his side will not play until the fourth official was involved.

Following the incident, the European governing body UEFA sent out a stern statement against the allegations. The statement claimed that the body was well aware of the incident that took place in the game and will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.

PSG match suspended: Mbappe, Neymar speak against racism

Istanbul Basaksehir took to Twitter to clear its stand against all sorts of racism. Besides, the defending Ligue 1 champions, in a major show of strength and solidarity, also hit out at Coltescu, claiming that all forms of racism go against the values of the Parc des Princes outfit.

SAY NO TO RACISM. ❌❌❌



M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU. ✊🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 8, 2020

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe took to Twitter to extend his support to Webo, stating that he has the support of the entire team against racism. His teammate Neymar Jr also came out in support of his Champions League opponent. The Brazil international tweeted his image, stating "Black Lives Matter."

PSG vs Istanbul rematch on Wednesday

Meanwhile, UEFA has confirmed that the PSG vs Istanbul rematch shall be played on Wednesday night, citing exceptional circumstances, from the minute the game was stopped. Besides, the governing body has also confirmed that a new team of match officials shall oversee the game.

Image courtesy: PSG website