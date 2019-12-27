Liverpool's Andy Robertson Concedes Defeat In 'assists Battle' With Trent Alexander-Arnold

No one would have blamed Liverpool for lack of effort had they drawn against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side were hungry as ever for a positive result against the second-best side in the Premier League as they romped to a 4-0 win at Leicester. One Liverpool player had a hand in all of those goals – Trent Alexander-Arnold. His fellow fullback did not see that performance coming.

Trent Alexander-Arnold chains Foxes, Andy Robertson taken by surprise on Twitter

Liverpool's fullbacks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have had an 'assists battle' going on between them in the last two seasons. While Alexander-Arnold finished with 12 assists last season, entering the Guinness Book of World Records for making the most Premier League assists by a defender in the process, Andy Robertson was just one behind with 11 assists. In November, after Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield, Andy Robertson overtook Trent Alexander-Arnold at that stage with four assists. Alexander-Arnold was one behind on three. Over a month later, Alexander-Arnold has now registered eight assists, two behind Man City's Kevin De Bruyne. Andy Robertson, on the other hand, has five assists so far.

Come back to me in May 😏 https://t.co/k816tXNuXf — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) November 11, 2019

Andy Robertson's playmaking touch has worn off in the last month. The Scotsman conceded as much on Twitter, mocking himself for teasing Trent Alexander-Arnold last month. However, despite Andy Robertson's assists drying up in the last month or so, Liverpool's fullback duo have established themselves as one of the best (if not the best) fullback duos in world football at the moment. The Reds have now strung together a run of three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League this season. Interestingly, Jurgen Klopp's side have missed the services of defensive midfielder Fabinho in all of those games.

