ITA Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Italy will square off against the Netherlands at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in a Nations League A Group 1 clash on October 14, Wednesday (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Italy are currently topping the table with one win and two draws while the Netherlands are second and one point behind the Azzurri. Here's a look at our ITA vs NED Dream11 prediction and ITA vs NED Dream11 team.

ITA vs NED live: ITA vs NED Dream11 prediction and preview

Italy come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Poland while their counterparts, the Netherlands, drew 0-0 against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Frank de Boer has replaced Ronald Koeman at the helm of the Oranje but hasn't got to winning ways yet. Italy, on the other hand, in their last 18 games including friendlies haven't lost a single fixture. Based on current form and recent results, our ITA vs NED match prediction is that the game will be a hard-fought draw.

Italy draw in Gdansk but remain top of their #NationsLeague group



Match report 👉 https://t.co/PubGkDDDle



Wednesday's match against the #Netherlands 🇳🇱 in #Bergamo will be vital for the Azzurri, who are one point ahead of the Dutch in the standings pic.twitter.com/HNCaOsosLr — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) October 12, 2020

ITA vs NED live: Italy vs Netherlands head to head

The two sides have previously met 22 times, with Italy picking up 11 wins. The Netherlands have won three, while the remaining eight games ending in the two sides sharing the spoils. The most recent encounter between the two teams came last month in the UEFA Nations League with Italy beating the Netherlands 1-0.

ITA vs NED live: ITA vs NED Dream11 team, top picks

ITA vs NED live - Italy probable playing 11

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Cristiano Biraghi, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Stephan El Shaarawy

ITA vs NED live - Netherlands probable playing 11

Jasper Cillessen, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel

ITA vs NED live: Player to watch

Given his good run of form, Nathan Ake is our pick for the player to watch in the ITA vs NED Dream11 team.

ITA vs NED Dream11 prediction: ITA vs NED Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Defenders - Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake (VC)

Midfielders - Georginio Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi

Forwards - Memphis Depay (C), Ciro Immobile

Note: The above ITA vs NED Dream11 prediction, ITA vs NED Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ITA vs NED Dream11 team and ITA vs NED Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Italy national football team Twitter