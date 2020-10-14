Bruno Fernandes To Miss Four Games Under COVID-19 UK Rules After Ronaldo Contracts Virus

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday while on duty with his national team. Following the confirmation, he was immediately self-isolated while the entire team underwent further tests. All other tests turned negative, but that will not benefit Bruno Fernandes, who is set to miss out on at least four of Manchester United's fixtures after the international break.

Bruno Fernandes quarantine all but confirmed on return to UK

According to the coronavirus guidelines in force in the UK, any person who has been in direct contact with an infected person will need to quarantine themselves for a period of two weeks. Notably, these rules do not apply to footballers who have been in athlete bubbles. Bruno Fernandes was seemingly staying in a bubble while on international duty.

It is unlikely that Bruno Fernandes will miss the game against Sweden, courtesy of the fact that he has tested negative for the virus. But, Portuguese outlet A Bola speculates that he might well miss out on at least four of Man United fixtures once Premier League football returns this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes set to miss crucial fixtures for Man United

A total of 10 Portuguese football stars might be forced to miss out on the weekend games of the Premier League, besides three more games due to the new COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the UK government. Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID-19 contraction might play a spoiler for these Portuguese footballers including Bruno Fernandes.

If Bruno Fernandes is forced to undergo a two-week isolation period, he will miss out on some crucial Man United fixtures in the Premier League as well as the Champions League. The Red Devils come up against Newcastle United on Sunday, which will then be followed by games against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig and Chelsea.

Will Edinson Cavani play against Newcastle?

Besides the Bruno Fernandes quarantine speculation, the report also suggests a delay in Edinson Cavani's debut for the Old Trafford outfit. The Uruguayan striker was signed by Man United on the deadline day of the transfer window. Although it was believed that he might make his debut against Newcastle, it now appears otherwise. Cavani will not be able to complete the 14-day quarantine period on his arrival to the UK from Paris in time, which means he cannot make the squad for Man United's fixture against Newcastle this weekend.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Instagram