Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Man City Maestro Heads Back To Club After Fitness Issue

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to Manchester City after picking up an injury on international duty, Belgium have confirmed. Manchester City will be relieved to hear that no unnecessary risks were taken with one of their most prized assets. Post-match Belgium boss Martinez told reporters when asked for a fitness update on De Bruyne: “I would not say that Kevin is injured.”

The Belgium team expected De Bruyne to be available for the Iceland game but upon further assessment, the Man City ace has been sent back to his club and will miss the UEFA Nations League clash against Iceland. The full extent of the injury is not yet known but it is another named added to Pep Guardiola's growing injury list. Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Sergio Aguero all currently injured.

UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020

Manchester City are slated to face Arsenal in the Premier League soon after the international break, before getting their Champions League campaign underway against Porto the following Wednesday.

England vs Belgium - England complete comeback victory over Belgium

Belgium led through Romelu Lukaku’s early penalty and, for long spells, played the more assertive football. Belgium had a series of opportunities to score but failed to capitalize and Marcus Rashford swept home after Jordan Henderson came down after some minimal contact from Thomas Meunier. Mason Mount saw an ambitious second-half effort looped over Toby Alderweireld and the stranded Simon Mignolet.

De Bruyne was wonderful for Belgium but had to be substituted in the 73rd minute after he wasn't feeling 100%. He was seemingly taken off for precautionary reasons.

Premier League latest: FIVE new coronavirus cases ahead of Matchday 5

Premier League Matchday 5 will be played over the weekend after a two-week-long international break. An official statement was issued regarding the coronavirus tests the league has conducted. "The Premier League can confirm that between Monday 5 October and Sunday 11 October, 1,128 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of those, there were five new positive tests." The Premier League statement further confirmed that the players and the club staff in contact with the infected people will be forced into isolation.

