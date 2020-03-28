Coronavirus In Italy: Italian Football Federation Offers HQ To Treat More Patients

The situation of the recent coronavirus pandemic is worse in Italy than any other country. Italy has experienced the highest number of deaths as they have listed over 8,000+ deaths with more than 80,000+ affected. Italy has been experiencing an average of 400+ deaths due to coronavirus in the past few days. The ongoing situation has caused a total lockdown in the country and it has led to the suspension of the Serie A. Amid this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has offered access to the Italian government to use the facilities at their headquarters at Coverciano in Florence.

Coronavirus in Italy: FIGC lends a helping hand

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has taken this decision to help the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The facilities will be used as a treating centre for the patients who have been affected by the spread of coronavirus in Italy. Three players from Serie A side Juventus tested positive for the virus. Coronavirus in Italy has taken a very ugly turn as the Italian officials are hoping to contain the spread as soon as possible.

COVID-19 Italy: Statement of FIGC's president

The president of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, stated that the FIGC will offer Coverciano to help those who are infected by the spread of coronavirus in Italy. Gabriele Gravina thanked the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, for accepting their proposal. ."Two weeks ago, we offered an FIGC building for doctors and nurses to stay at, and now in the gym, we have 20 or 30 places for infected people. This is football; football always shows its true face. Football is better than you think." said Gabriele Gravina

OFFICIAL: FIGC President Gabriele Gravina has opened the Coverciano training center for Coronavirus patients❗️

🗣️ Gravina stated "health is of the utmost importance & needs to be protected, which is why the FIGC is opening the center in Coverciano to Italians in difficulty". ❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xaObMjdaeH — TheCalcioGuys (@TheCalcioGuys) March 26, 2020

