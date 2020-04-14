Serie A Games Could Be Played Behind Closed Doors Until 2021: Report

Italy was amongst the first European countries to be massively hit by the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Serie A, like other top European leagues, has been suspended until further notice. The last few Serie A games before the coronavirus lockdown were played behind closed doors. Serie A management is reportedly planning to follow the same procedure until 2021. According to reports, there are some documents suggesting that Serie A will be played behind closed doors till January 2021. Players are expected to get back to training next month to resume the season.

Also Read | Serie A pay cut: Stars Lukaku, Sanchez Agree To Give Up Four Months' Salary Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus in Italy: Serie A could return in June

Sport Mediaset reported that Serie A will be played behind closed doors till January 2021. Reports have suggested that the on-going season could get shelved, but it is also a possibility that Serie A officials will decide to complete the season to avoid the financial repercussions. According to some reports, all 20 teams could be moved to Rome for a "gladiatorial battle".

Also Read | Serie A Suspended Juventus Will Not Accept Serie A Title Should Season Be Called Off

President of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina stated: “As soon as the conditions are right, we’ll finish the championship. Soon there will be a meeting. We will establish the procedure which we will then communicate. We will start, I hope, at the beginning of May with tests to ensure that players are negative and training can follow. Will we play in the summer? We don’t have a deadline but the idea is to finish the championships.”

Gabriele Gravina's words can be taken as a big positive keeping in mind the ongoing situation. The president is optimistic about completing the current season, in what will be a ray of hope for Lazio fans, considering the club are just one point behind Juventus. However, the matches will be played without the fans to keep the coronavirus in Italy situation under control. Serie A suspended all their games in March after Juventus players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Serie A suspended: Player Shares Scary Experience After Beating Coronavirus, Says He Was Terrified

Serie A pay cut developments

Serie A's proposed 33% (4 months) or 16% (2 months) player pay cut would, if applied from April, save clubs between €2.4m and €60m. Juventus have internally agreed wage cuts, resulting in up to €90m in savings. Negotiations are ongoing at other clubs.#sportsbiz #SerieA pic.twitter.com/WAfuZTJqtK — Tifosy (@tifosy) April 8, 2020

Also Read | Serie A suspended: UEFA President Ceferin 'confident' Serie A Will Finish Despite Lockdown