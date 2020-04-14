Sadio Mane Set To Build Hospital In Native Village Of Bambali 'to Give People Hope'

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is one of the perfect examples of the quote 'success comes after hard work'. From a small village named Bambali in Senegal to winning the Champions League with Liverpool, Sadio Mane has surely made it big. However, success has not affected the star's modesty. Sadio Mane donates a large part of his income for the betterment of his country and his village back in Senegal.

Recently, a documentary on the life of Sadio Mane was released and it has some heart touching stories. One of the stories was of Sadio Mane's wish to open a hospital in his village.

Also Read | Former Liverpool Player John Arne Riise, Daughter Ariana Hospitalised After Car Crash

Liverpool star was deeply affected by his father's demise

Sadio Mane was only seven years old when his father passed away. Sadio Mane, while recalling the day, said: "We were about to play on the field when a cousin approached me and said: ‘Sadio, your father passed away.’ I replied: ‘Oh really? He’s joking …’ I couldn’t really understand it.”

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Antonio Rudiger Blasts French Doctors For Racist African Suggestion

Sadio Mane was deeply affected by the death of his father

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Sadio Mane revealed that his father had some sort of sickness for weeks, which is why he gave him some traditional medicine that kept him calm for 3-4 months. However, the disease returned after that but didn't go away. Mane could not save his father because there was no hospital in Bambali.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Liverpool Trolled After Placing Non-playing Staff On Furlough

Sadio Mane hospital

The Liverpool star recalls that his father's death left a very big impact on his life. Mane decided that he will be the backbone of his family and will help his mother while he was just 7 years old. Sadio Mane always wished to open a hospital in his village to help his community and his dream is going to turn into reality now.

The Liverpool winger is just six months away from inaugurating his first hospital in Senegal. The hospital will be solely funded by Sadio Mane. Mane concluded that this hospital will give people hope as he recalled his sister also being born at home due to no proper medical facilities in his village back then.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Tottenham Allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn To Fly Back Home